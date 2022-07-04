Cristiano Ronaldo in Barcelona, ​​the Mendes-Laporta match opens up an unpredictable scenario

The indiscretion that comes from Spain is sensational: Laporta at dinner with Mendes would have spoken of a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Barcelona.

Jorge Mendes and Joan Laporta met today at Barcelona. The two would have talked about different profiles but, according to what was learned from the Spanish newspaper ASon the table there is also the name of Cristiano Ronaldo. The president of Barça and the agent of the Portuguese star would also have focused on the possibilities that exist of seeing the former Real Madrid player with the Catalan club’s shirt this summer and this news has opened unpredictable scenarios until recently.

Suggestion or something more? The hypothetical arrival of Cristiano at Barcelona would be an important blow to a club in very serious economic difficulty but it could also be a way for the Barça president to put pressure on Bayern Munich who refuses to negotiate the sale of Robert Lewandowski, a player who has made it clear several times that he wants to wear the blaugrana shirt already from this transfer session.

The Barça number one had already tested the possibility and willingness to lead to the Camp Nou Cristiano last summer, but the delicate economic situation of the club prevented him from seriously addressing the issue.

Today Cristiano Ronaldo missed the first day of training of Manchester United’s 2022/2023 season under the orders of the new manager Erik ten Hag. As reported by Sky Sports UKCR7 would be absent for family reasons but the rumors of the transfer market around the former Juventus player, who trained alone at the sports center of the Portuguese national team in Lisbon, are becoming more and more insistent.

As reported in recent days by the tabloid Times, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked Manchester United to be sold should a satisfactory offer arrive from the player and his entourage. The Portuguese would like to leave Old Trafford to play in the Champions League but, for his part, the English club has made it known that the number 7 is not for sale.