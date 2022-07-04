Cristiano Ronaldo, holidays between love and luxury on the 6 million euro yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to make known, through a social post, how he is enjoying the vacation aboard his yacht from the value of 6 million euros . And the protagonist is also his partner, Georgina Rodriguez , tagged in the post and accompanied by an eloquent heart emoticon. All this, with the sound of the sea in the background and a romantic song, then sung at the top of his voice by the Portuguese champion himself.

The CR7 yacht: a mix of luxury and sportiness

The Portuguese champion ex Juve, protagonist of a fluctuating season with Manchester United, has decided to leave the Red Devils looking for a new experience. Market rumors have even compared him to Roma, given the good relationship that binds CR7 to compatriot José Mourinho, the Giallorossi coach. But there is time to discover Cristiano Ronaldo’s future team: in the meantime, it’s summer, and it’s time for holidays.

Ronaldo, Georgina and the photo on the yacht: “The first reason …”

Ronaldo showed a moment of everyday life aboard his yacht. A real gem of the sea 27 meters long and built by the Italian Azimut-Benetti. Cristiano’s boat foresees extensive use of the carbon fiber to lighten the burdens, it has the white exteriors con decidedly sporty and angular lines and where the large windows which allow a direct connection with the sea. Inside, dominates the luxury, and CR7 and Georgina were also able to customize some furniture according to their tastes. The yacht has a real inside living room complete with sofas, chairs and tables, while the other sofas and deck chairs outside allow you to both enjoy the water and sunbathe. In short, while waiting for a new club, the summer of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina will be full of luxury.