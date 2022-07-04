Correct diagnosis reveals if you could have Alzheimer’s

Several years passed for Guadalupe and her family to detect that her mother suffered from Alzheimer’s.

“She did not sleep, she wandered inside the house. Her talks were about things from the past; She talked about dad, mom, her grandmother, where she lived, things she did, but some time ago, not today. Guadalupe Hernández, relative of a patient with Alzheimer’s.

Early diagnosis is vital for these patients

“While we can’t cure it, at least the challenge would be to delay the onset of the disease, or its progression, as long as possible to preserve the cognitive capacity of individuals.” María del Carmen Cárdenas-Aguayo, head of the Laboratory of Chronic-Degenerative Diseases, UNAM.

How do you know if you have Alzheimer’s?

María del Carmen Cárdenas-Aguayo explains to Unotv.com that there are two tests to evaluate cognitive damage. The first, the mental test.

“It will allow us to evaluate space-time orientation, attention span, concentration and memoryabstraction and calculation capacity”, asserts the expert.

The second test is test montreal.

“The patient is going to be told some words: face, silk, church, carnation, red so that he repeats them on a first try, a second try, and it will be seen if he can repeat them adequately”. Maria del Carmen Cardenas-Aguayo.

What does the diagnosis include?

In addition to the tests, the diagnosis includes:

Blood sample

tomographic image

Magnetic resonance

Patient medical history

“If we can somehow screen individuals at different stages prior to developing the disease, we might even be able to recommend lifestyle change.” Maria del Carmen Cardenas-Aguayo.

The data: An accurate and timely diagnosis can prolong quality of life of Alzheimer’s patients.