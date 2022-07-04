Cinemas Ocampo – The Truth

With the waves of viewers who flocked to theaters in Mexico to see the

For this reason, I communicated in 2013 with my countryman Mr. Álvaro Abundis

Noriega (+), who lived in the Federal District, so that he could tell me about the

History of Cinema in “El Vergel de Tamaulipas” and reveals that in the decade of the

fifties, there were the “Ocampo” and “Reforma” cinemas.

The first was from Dr. Delfino Escobar, who was located on Calle Hidalgo in front of

the main square, in a local of the Llarena family and the other was owned by Mr.

Chón Constantino, Filmmaker by Profession, who was also located in the same

small square, but on Via Emiliano Zapata, in a compound belonging to Mr. Felipe López.

As in the best corners in the world, here there was a strong rivalry for

dominate movie listings, which at that time suffered a tremendous

momentum with the film “Allá en el rancho grande”, with Tito Guízar, Emilio “Indio”

Fernández, the actress Esther Fernández and under the direction of Fernando de Fuentes.

Álvaro Abundis, from Ocampense, says that by then they were showing movies like

“El Charro Negro” by Raúl de Anda, “Las Calaveras del Terror” and other stars

by Joaquín Pardavé, Luis Aguilar, Sara García, Dolores del Río, María Félix, Pedro

Armendáriz and the productions of the Spanish Luis Buñuel were already sounding.

The Ocampo cinemas had a capacity of 200 fans of the Seventh Art,

they had wooden seats, the projections were in black and white, there were

intermissions for people to buy soft drinks, popcorn and candy, in addition

that the functions were given on Saturdays and Sundays and even with a matinee.

They charged fifty cents a ticket or one peso, if it was a premiere, the tapes

they were obtained on the border with the United States and from there, the

Western movies of gunshots and stagecoaches with horses and subtitled in Spanish, with

“Hollywood” actors like Gene Autry, Doris Day and Jean Simmons.

“Cácaro, cácaro”, the audience shouted at the moment a failure occurred

technique in the team, they say that in those five years they arrived at Ocampo, the cinema

street vendor of the Hungarians, who were gypsies dedicated to making pots of

copper for fried foods and women divined the luck of lovers.

Each cinema with the help of a sound device, gave notices to the community,

congratulations and propaganda, while domestic and foreign films,

were a novelty and well received by moviegoers at heart, as an anecdote,

this popular diversion lasted from the forties to the sixties.

The majority of those attending the cinema were native families of the place, such as the Lords

Raúl, Jesús and Luis Meléndez, Jerónimo and Casimiro Piña, Martiniano, Catalina,

Barbarita and Socorro Alfaro, María de Jesús Guerra, “Pancha” Torres, spouse of

Tano Cedillo and Gabriela Palomares, consort of Chón Constantino.

Like Adela and Elvia Palomares, wife of “Gume” Meléndez, as well as the

Mayor of Ocampo, Alejandro Padrón, father of Mr. Hugo Padrón, there at the crossroads

de Hidalgo and Pedro J. Méndez, operated a hotel owned by Mr. Servando Cervantes in the

upper floor of a warehouse, of what is now a business owned by Doña “Mila” de León.

For years they worked some refreshments in the square, of the Lords Andrés

Meléndez and Roberto Hernández, as well as a cafeteria owned by Mr. Manuel Yee and another

of a man surnamed Yong, in the space of the current “House of Culture” and the

queen of the Carnival festivities at that time, was the beautiful Rosalinda Elías.

At that time, Ocampo enjoyed a galloping economy and on weekends

were conducive to doing business in the main square, primarily the

purchase and sale of corn, beans and sesame, which the peasants brought in sacks in

beasts and the muleteers who arrived from Tula with vegetables, garlic, onions and prickly pears.

Both in Ocampo and in Mexico City, memorable cinemas that used to

saw their period of opulence, such is the case of “Continental”, “Orfeón”, “Teresa”,

“Paris” and “Polanco”, located in the heart of Mexico City, today look empty, abandoned

and into oblivion.

Directors such as Steven Spielberg and George Lucas predict an implosion in the

gringo film industry, an increase in production costs and therefore in the

ticketing, the biggest challenges come from the increased cost of special effects

and another wakefulness is the competition from markets like “Bollywood” in India.

