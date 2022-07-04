Cinemacenter and Radio Brisas present the avant premiere of Elvis: How to win tickets?

East monday july 11 will be screened for the community of Brisas in Mar del Plata the avant premiere of Elvisthe new creation of Baz Luhrmanrecognized for his works Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge.

Thanks to the kindness of Cinemacenter, the film can be seen in Room 1 of Paseo Diagonal, starting at 8:00 p.m.

There are two possibilities to participate in the draw: on the one hand, we are going to give away 25 ticket pairs among those who subscribe to newsletter weekly of InfoBrisas. To register, you can do it through this link.

You can also participate by WhatsAppby sending us a message with the word Cinemacenter at 223 5 819 229. Don’t forget to also send us your full name and ID.

The winners will be announced on the same Monday, to whom we will send the digital entry.

The Synopsis of Elvis

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler), and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, set against the backdrop of the cultural landscape in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

The film also stars stage actress Helen Thomson (“Top of the Lake: China Girl,” “Rake”) as Elvis’ mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Breath,” “Hacksaw Ridge”) plays Elvis’ father Vernon, and DeJonge (“The Visit,” “StrayDolls”) plays Priscilla. Luke Bracey (“Hacksaw Ridge,” “Point Break”) stars as Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett (“Hail, Caesar!”) stars as Dixie Locke, David Wenham (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “Lion,” “300”) plays Hank Snow, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The High Note”) plays BB King, Xavier Samuel (“Adore,” “Love & Friendship,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”) stars as Scotty Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) stars as Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

Also in the cast, Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things,” “The Broken Heart Gallery”) plays television director Steve Binder, alongside Australian actors Leon Ford (“Gallipoli,” “The Pacific”) as Tom Diskin, Kate Mulvany (“The Great Gatsby,” “Hunters”) as Marion Keisker, Gareth Davies (“Peter Rabbit,” “Hunters”) as Bones Howe, Charles Grounds (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Camp”) as Billy Smith, Josh McConville (“Fantasy Island”) as Sam Phillips, and Adam Dunn (“Home and Away”) as Bill Black.

To play additional iconic musical artists in the film, Luhrmann cast singer-songwriter Yola as sister Rosetta Tharpe, model Alton Mason as Little Richard, Austin, Texas native Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup, and the artist ShonkaDukureh as Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thorton.