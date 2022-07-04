Chris Pratt will surprise everyone with his Mario accent, says film producer – FayerWayer

Moved to 2023, the animated Mario Bros. movie still raises doubts among fans of the Nintendo character. Chris Pratt will voice the plumber, and according to producer Chris Meledandri, he will surprise everyone.

Meledandri, CEO of Illumination, spoke to Animation Magazine about the movie (which doesn’t have an official name yet), defending Pratt against criticism.

“When people hear Chris Pratt perform, criticism will evaporate, perhaps not entirely; people love to express their opinions, as it should be.

Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination and producer of the Mario movie (David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

The producer believes that, although Pratt is not of Italian descent (Mario is), he is the right man for the job.

“I’m not sure this is the smartest defense,” Meledandri said, “But as a person who is of Italian-American descent, I feel like I can make that decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian-Americans.”

“I think everything will be fine,” he stressed.

Chris Pratt, under the magnifying glass since he was announced as Mario

When it was announced that Pratt would be playing Mario, the first thing he did was take to Instagram to reassure fans that he’s “working hard” to get the character’s voice just right.

“It’s a dream come true,” confessed the American actor, who plays Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22! Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

In addition to Pratt, the cast of the Mario movie is made up of Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach; Jack Black as Bowser and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Charlie Day will play Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad, Fred Armisen will play Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson will play Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco will play Spike.

The film was originally scheduled to be released this year. but it was changed for 2023. Last April, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto made the announcement on Twitter.

宮本 です 「スーパー マリオ」 映画 について 、 パートナー である イルミネーション の さん と 相談 し 、 全 で の 公開 日 を 2023 年 の 春 に 変更 する する こと を 決め まし。 新しい 公開 日 は 、 、 4 /28、北米が4/7です。大変申し訳ありませんが、楽しい映画に仕上げるために、もう少し時間わむ — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) April 26, 2022

“After consulting with Chris (Meledandri), my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. movie, we decided to move the worldwide release to spring 2023,” Miyamoto wrote, via the official Nintendo account.

“My deepest apologies, but give me a little more time to make a funnier movie, “he stressed.