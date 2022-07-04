Chris Pratt: what did the actor say about the Peruvian soccer team? | playoff | World Cup Qatar 2022 | answers

American actor Chris Pratt since 2018 has shown his support for the Peruvian soccer team. On that date, he dedicated some emotional words to the white-red and also your favorite players.

Four years later, the fanaticism of the artist from Marvel keep going. This time he sent a message to the national team before they play the playoff game that will decide their classification. World Cup Qatar 2022.

What did Chris Pratt say about the Peruvian soccer team?

months before the development of World Cup Russia 2018, Chris Pratt In an interview he confessed that his favorite team in this sport was the Peruvian.

“ Peru is the best team in the world My favourite team? Probably Peru, they have waited so long and I am a fan of Farfán and Guerrero. And I think they are the best team in the world. And not only of the world but beyond the world”, pointed out the actor of the new film Jurassic World Dominion.

Now, at the doors of the important meeting that will decide the future of our selected ones, the actor reiterated his support and sent a message of encouragement.

“Peru, it’s me again, they are my soccer team. football Favourite. Only one game left, I believe in you. They can get it. Support to Peru . We will win and achieve the goal. Let’s go!”

When is the playoff of the Peruvian team?

Those chosen by Ricardo Gareca are waiting to meet their rival in the playoff for the World Cup Qatar 2022. On June 7, Australia will face the United Arab Emirates. The winner will measure forces against the Peruvians on June 13.