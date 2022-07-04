Chris Pratt: what did the actor say about the Peruvian soccer team? | playoff | World Cup Qatar 2022 | answers

American actor Chris Pratt since 2018 has shown his support for the Peruvian soccer team. On that date, he dedicated some emotional words to the white-red and also your favorite players.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker