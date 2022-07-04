Chris Pratt prepares his farewell to Marvel in this way

Chris Pratt’s time at Marvel Studios is over. The end of him as Star-Lord will come soon and thus he has prepared for the goodbye.

During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Chris Pratt spoke at length about his past, his present and his future in Marvel Studios. The conversation with the actor star lord it was truly emotional. She has admitted that she is preparing to say goodbye to the UCM in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3although before we will see it in the Christmas special and in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Pratt emphasized his desire to live in the moment and take it in properly. He also drew a parallel between his time at Marvel Studios and the career of Russell Wilson as a player for the actor’s hometown soccer team, the Seattle Seahawks.

«You always want to be aware of what you live and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment. You accept that this is going to end and you want to assimilate it. You can only get it by living in the present, so that’s what I do. The other day, Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, was sent to play in Denver. He’s been in Seattle for the last ten years, roughly the same as my time at Marvel Studios. […] The excitement of the last decade is coming to an end. […] Moments like that hurt me.”

After that, he talked about his future in Hollywood, beyond Marvel Studios. Chris Pratt insisted that they don’t have a long-term plan, as he’s not sure what’s to come.

“Actually, I don’t know what will come next. You ask if I am consciously turning the page, but the page is simply turning. Whether I want to or not, my time is up.”

It’s impossible not to get excited at the end of the trilogy

Other actors of Guardians of the Galaxyas well as Chris Pratt, shared their feelings about leaving Marvel Studios soon. Zoë Saldanaactress who plays Gamora, spoke to Screen Rant a few weeks ago. She didn’t hold back any emotion as she did so.

“I have to say that we are dealing with a lot of adversity, like coronavirus, scheduling and so on. But, when we’re on set, we have a great time, you know? It’s a bittersweet moment for us, because we accept that this will be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. In that sense, it’s bitter, but it’s also sweet because we’re all so grateful to have lived this journey together. James Gunn is giving us a beautiful ending and the story is really good. I think it’s going to be the best movie in the series. We’re having a great time, but like I said, it’s not easy shooting a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. There’s a lot of action, a lot of powder, a lot of makeup. It’s endless hours and hours of makeup. But the end result is well worth it.”