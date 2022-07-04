Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch spilled the beans on “The Terminal List”

Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch gave an interview to Collider to talk about their experience on the series “The Terminal List”. The show is available on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service and is a military thriller.

Likewise, the plot is inspired by a 2018 novel of the same name written by Jack Carr, who in turn is an experienced retired military veteran.

The story focuses on James Reece (Pratt), who is an agent of the United States Special Operations Force (SEAL) who faces the traumatic experience of having lost all his colleagues after being victims of an ambush perpetrated by very powerful people. against whom he deliberately opens fire. His actions out of a feeling of revenge will not only put his skin at risk but also that of his wife and daughter.

On the other hand, it is important to mention that Carr also served as executive producer of this eight-episode production. Just like Chris Pratt.

In this way, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star talked about his goal in developing his character at the same time as the project itself.

“I wanted to surprise people, to do something I had never done before, to produce something, to take something that was a book and make it live on screen, and be a part of every aspect, every step of the way. That was challenging and something he had never done before.” At the same time he revealed that she has been developing “The Terminal List” for the past two years.

quite an honor

At the same time, taylor kitsch It is run by Ben Edwards, Reece’s best friend, a former SEAL agent and now a CIA agent. During the interview with the specialized media, he highlighted the respect of what he feels towards the members of the Special Forces.

«Every time you are asked to be part of this universe you have to feel flattered. We have a lot of respect for these guys, what they do, their effort and families. The beauty of these guys is that they come in all shapes, sizes, and personalities. Ben is one of those guys. He’s a surfer, and a guy you’ll run into on the street and have no idea what he’s capable of. He would say that he was quite fun to play. The brotherhood that Reece and Ben have, throughout the entire show, really drives the narrative.”

Likewise, the interpreter of “Savages” also pointed out that it was out of the ordinary to work with Anna Faris’s ex, as well as to consult with SEAL agents throughout the process.

At the same time, the protagonist of “Passengers” highlighted the importance of having real-life SEAL agents during the making-off of “The Terminal List”.

«The fundamental thing that they have been with us is that they lend us a hand in things that were often difficult for us to understand. They notice immediately and we don’t. It could be a tactical error, a comment, a look, or something else. These are people who are fully aware of the situation, at all times, and who cannot turn off their radars. Our intention was to create something that would be realistic for the Special Ops community and when they see it they won’t find any mistakes.”