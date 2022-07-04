Chris Hemsworth will no longer be Thor, according to Marvel Studios | Cinema | Entertainment

This week hits theaters the new movie from Marvel Studios, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘. This will be the fourth installment of the god of thunder, which will narrate the events after Avengers Endgame.

Chris Hemsworth has given life to Thor on several occasions since ‘Thor’ (Kenneth Branagh, 2011), he continued to expand his character’s powers in ‘The Avengers’ (Joss Whedon, 2012), ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (Alan Taylor, 2013) and ‘Avengers: The Age of Ultron’ (Joss Whedon, 2015) to finally find your tone in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (Taika Waititi, 2017) and exploit it in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018), ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019) and, now, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (Taika Waititi, 2022) .

After the last Avengers movie, several of the original superheroes left Marvel. Hemsworth is the only one who seemed to extend his stay sine die but, after this new release, his end could be closer than it seems.

“The last one I just shot is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and it may be the last one, I don’t know.”, The actor commented in a statement published by Insider.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has been ambiguous enough to leave the door open for more stories, but at the same time subtly suggest that it is possible that the Thor of the future is a variant or a different version of the one we have seen. seen to date with Chris Hemsworth.

“We have always considered that the intention when telling our stories is to continue with the life of the character, above all to give continuity to the experience with the actor and to show them as part of a whole and not as individual parts. Yes indeed, Mighty Thor (Mighty Thor), played by Natalie Portman, will not be the only alternate version of Thor that we will see on screen, “said Feige. (AND)