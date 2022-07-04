Chris Hemsworth Puts a New Spin on Thor’s Character

Chris Hemsworth Return to the Cinematic Universe Marvel (MCU, for its acronym in English) with a new film in which he once again plays Thor, but this is not the same old thunder god. Now the hero tries to find inner peace when a new threat appears and he will have to face it in the company of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), her ex-girlfriend and the new Powerful Thor. In this film Hemsworth collaborates again with Portman and with the director and screenwriter Taika Waititi to bring to life the craziest adventure of the Asgard avenger.

What did you think of the idea of ​​making another film of Thor?

There was a lot of pressure. We really upped the ante with “Thor: Ragnarok” (2018) and there was a lot of expectation regarding what we would do next. Thor He’s the first character in the MCU to have a fourth movie made about, so I wanted to do something different. I always want to do something better with this character. It is extraordinary to have had the opportunity to make another film.

Did you like working with Taika Waititi again?

Totally. He’s like a big kid, kind of a genius kid. He has an imagination like no other. He is fascinated by new ideas and jumps head first into something that makes him laugh. With Taika there is never a dull moment and I love working with him. From the first time we worked together I knew we had something great. It’s about doing new things and not always getting stuck in one lane. We became great friends and that is a great advantage when you work with someone, because you can speak freely and go straight to the point.

Does this movie mark a different direction for the franchise? Thor?

“Thor: Ragnarok” was obviously a huge change for us and moved the needle into different territories. When we made “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) I insisted a lot that we stay in line with that new version of Thor. Now Taika and I had the opportunity to develop that. Natalie Portman is back and we have Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and of course Tessa Thompson. From “Thor: Ragnarok” there was suffering in the character, but now Taika is taking it in the direction of a romantic comedy, which I think is very original within the superhero genre.

how does it feel Thor after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”?

In “Avengers: Endgame” we see a rather confused and lost version of Thor. He’s better off at the end of the movie than he was at the beginning, but he still doesn’t really know who he is or where he belongs in the universe. So he decides that he needs to take some time for himself.

Can you explain the return of Jane Foster?

Mjolnir returns, he chooses her and she becomes the Mighty One Thor. Jane wants to make the most of that and go on adventures and save people. She wants to contribute her grain of sand and very altruistically goes forward in this mission with Thor and the team.

What was it like meeting Natalie Portman in this movie?

Natalie was very enthusiastic, open to any kind of collaboration and had a great sense of humor. Her character takes a very different direction, so it was like a rebirth. She was more than willing. It was hilarious.

What can you tell us about Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods?

Gorr is a very dramatic and crazy character, but Christian Bale knew how to find the epicenter at every moment. You can’t take your eyes off him. The character is fascinating because, like all good villains, Gorr has a point. He may not do things in the best way, but in the script there is empathy and Christian took many more layers and gave more depth to the character of Gorr.

What’s going on with Tessa Thompson’s character Valkyrie?

When we first see Valkyrie in the movie, she is the King of New Asgard. But basically her role is administrative, signing documents and cutting tape, which is not what she wants to do. In her soul she is a warrior and has a very strong desire to return to the battlefield. When the opportunity presents itself, it’s impossible to tell her she can’t come, she jumps on board. Tessa is fantastic. We did several movies together in and out of this world and I love working with her.

What do you think of Russell Crowe playing Zeus?

I never imagined that the day would come when Russell would appear on screen looking similar to the one he had in “Gladiator” (2000), but with one important difference, totally making fun of himself. He didn’t hold back at all in interpreting him. I admire him very much.