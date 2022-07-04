Chris Hemsworth Net Worth: the fortune of the actor of Thor: Love and Thunder

ANDaustralian actor Chris Hemsworthfamous for his interpretation of Thor in the movies of Marvel Cinematic Universehas made a major presence in Hollywood as one of its leading men in recent years, proving his versatility as an actor by playing roles that challenge him to overcome his superhero persona.

Born on August 11, 1983 in Melbourne, Australia, Hemsworth I grew up exploring the famous Australian Outback, living on cattle stations near the desert among buffalo and crocodiles.

His family then moved back to Melbourne, where he attended secondary school, although he later moved back to the Northern Territory and then to Phillip Island.

His beginnings as an actor in Australian novels

Hemsworth He began his acting career with a variety of appearances on Australian television shows, but took a big step when he auditioned for a role in “Home and Away”, a major Australian soap opera. He eventually landed a recurring role and appeared in 171 episodes. He left the show of his own volition in 2007, as he wished to explore greater challenges.

Although “Home and Away” added to the notoriety of Hemsworth and gave him the time he needed to hone his acting skills, tackling Hollywood was a whole other challenge.

Those involved in the American film industry were generally unfamiliar with Australian television, so Hemsworth was essentially starting from scratch.

Star Trek catapulted him to fame

His breakthrough came when he took on the role of George Kirk (James T. Kirk’s father) in star trek of 2009, a paper that Matt Damon had refused.

Though Hemsworth He only appeared for 5 minutes in the movie, it was enough to arouse many people’s curiosity about the up-and-coming actor.

That year, he followed up his early success with a role in the movie “A Perfect Getaway.” In 2010, she got another role in the movie “Ca $ h”. At this point, many predicted that Hemsworth soon to become a Hollywood star. They were right.

Thor puts him on the radar

Hemsworth’s biggest role came in 2011, when he played the role of Thor for the first time. Hemsworth was instantly on the radar when it came to Hollywood, reprising his role in films like The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Who did Chris Hemsworth marry?

In 2010, Chris Hemsworth started dating the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky (Fast&Furious), that same year they married, and later had three children and moved from Los Angeles to Australia.

Chris Hemsworth He enjoys some of the highest salaries in Hollywood, which allows him to accumulate a fortune of 130 million dollars.

In 2013 alone, he earned $58 million from his roles in “Rush” and “Thor.” Between June 2016 and June 2017, Chris earned 30 million from his various efforts.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, he earned $65 million. Between June 2018 and June 2019, Chris earned $75 million, giving him 24th place on the list of Forbes of the highest paid celebrities.