Chris Hemsworth Assembles the Gods in New Trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder

The Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares the premiere of its new date on the big screen: Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth he returns to incarnate the God of Thunder on the big screen for the fourth time “alone”.

Anticipating its premiere in five days, Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, with Hemsworth gathering the gods to confront the great threat that has arisen against them. Let’s see the progress:

VIDEO Thor: Love and Thunder preview, theatrical release July 8

The big threat, of course, is Gorr, the Butcher of the Godsthe villain embodied by Christian bale. This savage character has dedicated himself to destroying the gods as revenge for not listening to his prayers when they had the chance.

The danger is not exclusive to the Asgardians, or Norse gods: other deities, such as those who reside on Olympus, presided over by Zeus (Russell Crowe) they are also threatened by Gorr’s long hand.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman will also take up arms this time. The Israeli actress returns to the MCU as Jane Foster after a long absence.

Following the story of the Marvel comics, Jane Foster will become worthy to wield Mjolnir, giving her the power of Thor.

The Guardians of the Galaxy, with whom Thor left Earth at the end of Avengers Endgame, will also play a major role in the film, in preparation for their third (and final) movie.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

Taika Waititi returns as director on Thor: Love and Thunder, after doing the same with Thor: Ragnarok. The New Zealand filmmaker also plays in the film Korg.

Before the movie opens, we have a date with the fifth episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus. It is not likely that the history of the series of kamala khan It sets no precedent for Taika Waititi’s film, but it will prepare us for its season finale, which will arrive on Wednesday, July 13.