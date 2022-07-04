Chris Evans Reveals His Favorite Marvel Character And It’s Not Who You Think

Although right now Captain America has fallen on the shoulders of Anthony Mackie, Chris Evans has been the actor who has established himself as the original Steve Rogers giving life to the character for almost 10 years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The artist is currently away from the Casa de las Ideas, but continues to carry out high caliber projects such as Lightyear either The Gray Man (the most expensive movie in Netflix history). However, she has shown in multiple interviews that she has an unconditional love for Marvel and for her beloved Captain America, but it turns out that the latter is not his favorite character.







Genius, millionaire, playboy, philanthropist…

During a round of quick questions in the podcast D23 Evans had to answer which was his favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, to everyone’s surprise, Mention Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, a character with whom Captain America does not fit too well. In fact, Tony Stark was the complete opposite of Steve Rogers. Being a lightning batch, the artist could not explain why he chose this character, so no details were given about his choice, nor any information about the characteristics of Iron Man that he likes.

Robert Downey Jr. also left the MCU after Avengers: Endgame, the film that shelved the Thanos saga and that allowed to open the faucet of phase 4 of Marvel. His Iron Man, of course, is one of the most emblematic characters in the history of the UCM and one of the most important within Earth-616, since was responsible for ending the life of the Mad Titan and his entire army to save your loved ones. Her interpretation was so authentic and charismatic that she even fell in love with Chris Evans. Will the veteran actors appear in any future Marvel projects?

Font.