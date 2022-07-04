Chiara Ferragni, the frayed look dictates the trend

Chiara Ferragni is not afraid of provocations, on the contrary, she launches some in turn wearing a completely frayed look that represents the genderless fashion of Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Credits: Chiara Ferragni / Instagram

Often what Chiara Ferragni wearing becomes a weapon, not so much of seduction as of spreading messages. Often, however, it also levels the controversy for haters who never miss the opportunity to leave a free insult on the web. But the digital entrepreneur cares little for those who despise her for no reason and, indeed, she demonstrates how important it is to love and know each other to accept. Chiara Ferragni’s summer began some time ago, as her precious ones show outfit on the web, but one of the most recent has been able to reignite the fuse among Instagram followers.

The digital entrepreneur has succumbed to the charm of a new suit proposed by Ludovic de Saint Sernina stylist who promotes the genderless fashion and whose leaders have captured the interest of characters such as Kim Kardashian, Vittoria Ceretti and the aforementioned Chiara Ferragni. She wore one of the latest creations on the web, setting the feed on fire with a look she plays with transparencies.

Chiara Ferragni wears the frayed dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Emerging artist in the fashion scene, the designer has transformed a garment into provocation, like the one worn by Chiara Ferragni. Defined probably one of her most expressive outfits, the suit worn by the digital entrepreneur plays above all on transparencies. This is a full silver top and pants suit frayed. While the chain top shimmers thanks to the layer of Swarovski, the trousers aim above all at side threads and strings. The look is part of the collection Spring / Summer 2022 of the brand, to which Chiara Ferragni has added total black sandals.

It is not the first time that the digital entrepreneur plays with see-through looks, which at the same time respond to continuous criticisms by haters who consider his own unsuitable outfit considering that she is, among other things, also a mother. Chiara Ferragni has never denied that she is, but at the same time she stressed that she is also one woman and in career. After all, fashion is her home, she has created a profession out of nothing based on her love for the fashion system and over time she has also learned to love herself, to look at her body in a more understanding way.

Italy’s most famous influencer has followed the new trend of the frayed look by fully approving the new collection of Ludovic de Saint Serni and it is certainly not the only one. Also Vittoria Ceretti wore a tattered effect metal mesh minidress from the brand. As well as other stars like Zendaya, Dua LipaKim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus they showed off the genderless looks of the designer.