Check out the first images of Chris Hemsworth in ‘Furiosa’

After the success of Mad Max: Fury Road, a narrative universe that seemed stopped resumed its rhythm. This film will be followed by a prequel and a sequel. About the first of them there is already news. Is about furiousstarring Anya Taylor-Joy Y Chris Hemsworth. Although it is still necessary to wait to have clear details about the production, there are already some first images about the outfit that the actor will have.

furious will explore the origin story of the character played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. At first, the option of rejuvenating the actress was explored, but, in the end, it was decided to have Taylor-Joy, who after her time in queen’s gambit in Netflix reached another level of recognition. Later it became known about the presence of Chris Hemsworth, who has just achieved world fame with his interpretation of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although his role has not yet been clarified, it is likely that he will play the role of Dementus, who will be the main villain of furious. It should be remembered that there are still many details that are not clear in relation to this production, which is in the process of filming.

furious: the first images of Chris Hemsworth

Mad Max: Fury Road It was set in a post-apocalyptic world. While the first film of the franchise still had some reference to a traditional world, from the second production that universe is collapsing until it becomes arid. In this context, it is not clear in which one could occur furious; maybe between the second and the third. This is interpreted from the aesthetic that it suggests, similar to that used by some desert characters.

Contrary to the look with which Chris Hemsworth is most associated, with blond hair and a (usually) short beard, in furious his outfit will be marked by a reddish hue. The actor, as he already looks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will have long hair, as well as a beard. Seen with perspective, the change can not only have aesthetic reasons; can also be understood as an attempt to separate him from his role as Thor.

Within the narrative of mad max, villains are often powerful characters, both in action and words (even if they don’t talk much). After different roles in which humor has been his strong point, maybe in furious Chris Hemsworth is seen a little more dramatic and aggressive, closer to his role in Rescue Mission rather than as the God of Thunder.



