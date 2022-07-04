Carlos Alcaraz chose him: which tennis player he considers his greatest rival for the future

Carlos Alcaraz He came to Wimbledon with a handful of matches played on grass and the expectations of what could happen were very high. As the sensation of the moment and the great tennis displayed rounds ago, he qualified for the round of 16 to face Jannik Sinner, who eliminated him in four sets.

After two midterms full of errors, Carlos Alcaraz he raised his effectiveness from first services and saved three break points to take the third set against the Italian who played a real great game. However, he relapsed into unforced errors, gave up his serve once more and it was uphill for the Murcian to reverse the situation. He returns home empty-handed, but full of experiences and hopes.

Carlos Alcaraz managed to save two match points in the tie-break

The match against Sinner was the second of many. The previous one occurred at the end of last year at the Masters 1000 in Paris with a victory for ‘Carlitos’. “Hopefully we can be rivals in the future because I hope to be one of the best for many years. Sinner is sure to be very high up and I hope we play for the best tournaments in the world.”expressed Carlos Alcaraz at a press conference.

