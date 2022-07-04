Britney Spears, back to music? / “Super Bowl negotiations open”

Britney Spears towards a new Super Bowl gig?

After breaking free from the conservatorship, the legal protection for which – from 2008 until 2021 – she was judged unable to act in the name and on behalf of herself as she was bound to guardians including the apparently Jamie Spears, Britney Spears would be vying for the leading role at the Super Bowl. The most anticipated musical event of the year is scheduled for February 12, 2023, and throughout history it has been sealed by the performances of great pop stars, such as Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and even herself. American pop star Britney Spears.

According to insider sources, therefore close to the pop queen, Britney Spears she has entered into talks with the Super Bowl production for her new engagement and has already made some important inquiries about it: ”Britney has been in talks with the NFL for weeks for the next Halftime Show. She had been offered another big name to join her, but she refused. Spears would like Madonna and Iggy Azalea as guests of his show. It could be a show to end his extraordinary career with a flourish ”.

Britney Spears writes a book

Furthermore, according to what was filmed by Tgcom.24, the pop queen is also preparing for the release of her autobiographical book, in which she reveals some background and important life and career anecdotes closely linked to her “abusive protection”. “I felt the need to speak and write this book – said the American singer -. I suffered too many things and I had to tell them. I also thought about how this state allowed them to do all this to me ”.

In the meantime, the people of the web hope that among the protagonists of the Super Bowl 2023 the engagement of Britney Spears can really materialize, especially after the release of the singer from her “imprisonment”. Britney’s confirmation at the event would also mark a return to the music scene for the pop queen and singer of Make me.

