Brazil beat South Korea 5-1: Neymar double, Alex Sandro shines

Alex Sandro shines in the friendly match that sees his Brazil beat South Korea 5-1 in front of more than 66 thousand spectators at the “World Cup Stadium” in Seoul. Neymar, deployed both as a forward and as an attacking midfielder, scores twice from a penalty, both conceded for fouls suffered by the Juventus player, who also participates in the action of the first goal scored by Richarlison. Former Inter player Philippe Coutinho signs the fourth Brazilian goal and Gabriel Jesus participates in the party by making the fifth at the end. Hwang Ui-jo scored the momentary Korean equalizer. The first half ended 2-1 for the South Americans, who on Monday will always face Japan in a friendly match on the Asian tour.

deployment – Brazil starts with the attacking trio Raphinha-Neymar-Richarlison without a fixed center-forward, with the support of former AC Milan player Lucas Paquetá. Coach Tite’s boys put the hosts under pressure from the start. Already at 1 ‘another former Rossonero, Thiago Silva, sees a goal canceled for offside. Six minutes pass and Richarlison bags on an assist from Fred, who collects a low cross from the back of Alex Sandro. The Koreans are technically inferior but do not give up and shorten to 30 ‘. Hwang Ui-jo receives the ball in the area, overtakes Thiago Silva and slips into the low corner: 1-1. But Alex Sandro immediately returns to the protagonist.

The Japanese referee Ryuji Sato grants a penalty to the Brazilians for a foul by Lee Yong on the black and white, a penalty decreed after being recalled by the Var. Neymar, who was in doubt before the match due to a foot injury, puts Brazil in the lead by displacing goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu.

recovery – Alex Sandro still shines, knocked down in the area by Kim Young-Gwon. Another penalty, also granted with the help of the Var. Neymar repeats, displacing the Korean goalkeeper and bringing Brazil to 3-1 in the 56th minute. As usually happens in friendlies, the substitution waltz begins. At 67 ‘enters Vinícius Junior, author of the goal that gave the Champions League to Real Madrid. Tite has chosen to let him rest, but it is likely that against Japan he will start the starter. At 77 ‘the applauded Neymar comes out. Two minutes later the pearl of Coutinho, who with a splendid right winger in the area finds the corner for the green-gold poker. In the minutes of recovery also comes the 5-1, signed by Gabriel Jesus with a good personal initiative.

