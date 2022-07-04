Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” is (already) the perfect synthesis of the 1920s of the new millennium

We are only two years into the new decade, but Break My Soul from Beyoncé the most representative hymn of our present is already considered. The first single from his latest album, entitled Renaissancerepresents much more than a simple summer song to dance and listen to for pure entertainment.

From the date of publication, last Tuesday, the piece has become a favorite with the singer’s fans who have also recognized themselves in the text. Social networks indicate Break My Soul as the anthem of the great resignation that, since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, has shaken the United States and many other countries in the world.

After the shocking lockdown, millions of people have decided to change their lives. They realized that they were not happy, that they were working beyond what the body and mind could bear and that they were not adequately compensated for this sacrifice of theirs.

The result of this awareness? Within a year or so, 3% of the US workforce left their old job. Many of those millions of people now feel represented by Beyoncé’s song.

Now I just fell in love

And I just quit my job

I’m gonna find new drive

Damn they work me so damn hard

Work by nine

Then off past five

And they work my nerves

That’s why I cannot sleep at night

“I really fell in love / And so I just quit / I will find new inspiration / The damned ones make me work really hard / I’m at work at nine / I go out after five / Plus they get on my nerves / That’s why I can’t sleep the night”.

Everyone can identify with these words even if they haven’t quit their job.

The single begins and ends with the following exhortation: “Give up your work, free your time.” The invitation didn’t fall on deaf ears and thousands of fans were quick to say that if Beyoncé tells them to quit their job, they will.

Break My Soul from Beyoncé is a song about rebirth and the desire to start from scratch. The title of the R&B queen’s first studio album, Renaissanceperfectly reflects what we can expect from the remaining 15 tracks available starting July 29th.

Until then it is possible to hear the anthem of the years 2020: Break my soul.