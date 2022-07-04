Ben Affleck, from returning with J.Lo to on-set with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck returns to team up with his longtime friend Matt Damon. Twenty-five years after the sensational success of Will Hunting – Rebel genius with whom they won the Oscar in 1998, here are the two actors together in the first photos from the set of their new collaboration. The two stars try again (trying to make people forget the world flop of the last film together The Last Duel). After the big comeback with Jennifer Lopez and their large extended family, Ben Affleck goes back to basics in work as well. He is the most sentimental star in Hollywood.

One has aged worse …

The film tells the story of how the Nike has become today’s global iconic brand, thanks to Sonny Vaccarothe character played by Matt Damon: he is the executive of the brand who has tried everything to be able to get the signature of the greatest athlete in the world, Michael Jordan; while Ben Affleck, who is also the director of the film this time, plays the co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight. In the first photos from the set, the two actors chat side by side with a can of soda in hand. The stage make-up makes one of them look much worse aged, but in reality they are almost the same age: Ben will turn 50 on August 15, Matt is already 51.

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF BEN AND MATT’S FRIENDSHIP

Ben Affleck is a super dad

For Affleck, the big comeback behind and in front of the camera follows the turning point in life. When love broke out with last summer Jennifer Lopez – 52 years old, his longtime ex and one of the most beautiful women on the planet. They had met on a set and engaged in 2002 and then broke up two years later, one step away from the wedding.

Extended family with five children

In the meantime, he married Jennifer Garner, mother of his three children (Violet16 years, Seraphina13, and Samuel, 10), who today blesses the new course of her ex-husband’s life: “She is very happy for Ben and is convinced that Jennifer is a positive presence in her ex’s life,” says the E! News website. told her and the boys a few days before the news became public “; J.Lo, on the other hand, was one step away from her fourth marriage: from the wedding with her first husband Marc Anthony her two twins were born, the non-binary Emme and Maximilian who are now 14 years old.

“This is the best time of my life,” said J.Lo. “I love my career, but nothing is more important to me than being able to build a family with someone I love deeply and who is dedicated to us best, I feel incredibly lucky.” Now the super couple and their five children are ready to move to the Bel Air dream villa, Los Angeles, for $ 50 million. And at the wedding: the official engagement has already taken place, only the date is missing. “I’m lucky to have a second chance. With Jennifer it’s a great story. And you know? Maybe someday I’ll tell it, ”the American actor director and screenwriter told Wall Street Journal Magazine. Who knows, maybe his next film will be autobiographical, it will be the story of “Bennifer”, and it will have Matt Damon in the cast.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION