“Avatar: the path of water”: what role will Kate Winslet have in the film

Jake Sully lives with his newly formed family on the planet Pandora, but a threat returns to end everything. Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect his home. (20th Century Studios)



December is a month in which many good things happen. Christmas arrives, we put together the tree and the end of a cycle is celebrated. But this year is going to be even more special because after a long wait of 13 years, the second part of Avatar, the film of james cameron that captivated so many around the world.

Avatar: The Way of Water (Avatar: The Way of Water)is the name of the sequel to one of the highest-grossing films in history and the Oscar winner, Kate Winsletwill be part of the movie. The plot of this new production will focus on the Na’vi after that mythical battle in which the humans end up being expelled. But apparently, new problems arise as other groups of humans have arrived on the planet. Thus, Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and your team will have to deal with these threats.

“Avatar: the path of water” will be released in December this year. (20th Century Studios)

Avatar: The Way of Water will have in its cast with those already mentioned and with the mythical Sigourney Weaver. But other strong names will be part of the cast. We will refer to Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Vin Diesel and the great Kate Winslet, which was already directed by Cameron back in 1997 in the film titanica beside Leo DiCaprio.

Kate will give life to Ronald. She leads alongside Tonowari (played by Curtis) the tribe that inhabits the waters of the oceans of Pandora. According to statements to the magazine Empire, the actress revealed details of her character, “She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. She is strong. a female warrior Even in the face of grave danger, and with a baby unborn, she stands with her people and fights for what she loves most: her family and her home.”

Kate Winslet is Ronal, leader of the Metkayina tribe. (20th Century Studios)

As we indicated at the beginning, this is not the first Winslet Y Cameron They work together and the actress also referred to this link in the magazine: “Jim and I are totally different people now than we were 26 years ago. He is calmer and I am definitely more hyper!

Cameron will be accompanied behind the camera by the screenwriter Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds), the address of photography will be Russel Carpenter (titanica)while Simon Franglen (Titanic, Skyfall) will be in charge of the film’s soundtrack. For now we will have to wait until December 15 for this second part to be released after having waited 13 years.

