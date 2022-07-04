Austrian Grand Prix, schedule and where to watch the Formula 1 race

After an exciting and eventful race in the British Grand Prixthe Formula 1 is preparing to live his next circuit, which will take place on July 8, 9 and 10 in Austria.

The house of the team Red Bull It will be the one that receives half of the 2022 season, which looks to be very interesting after the actions experienced in Silverstone and that probably a ‘local’ pilot can take the win.

Max Verstappen has made this circuit one of his favorites of the season, having won three of the last four times it has been run in Austria. Also, there is the Mexican Sergio Perezwho managed to get on the podium in Great Britain and put pressure on his teammate in the Drivers Championship.

Czech Perez, who was also named driver of the day at Silverstone, is in second place with 147 points, while Verstappen is the leader with 181. Behind the Mexican is Charles Leclerc. Something to highlight about the Spielberg layout is that it will be the second of the year with the format of Sprint Racethe first one held in the season was in Imola.

You can read: “This is how Checo Pérez is doing in the F1 drivers’ championship after the British GP”

WHERE AND WHEN TO SEE THE PRACTICES OF THE AUSTRIA GRAND PRIX?

DAY: Friday, July 8

TIME: Free Practice – 06:30 a.m. / Sprint Qualifying – 10:00 a.m.

CHANNEL: FOX Sports 3 and F1TV

WHERE AND WHEN TO SEE THE ‘QUALYS’?

DAY: Saturday, July 9

TIME: Second free practice – 05:30 am / Sprint Race – 09:30 am

CHANNEL: FOX Sports 3 and F1TV

WHERE AND WHEN TO SEE THE RACE?

DAY: Sunday, July 10

TIME: 08:00 hours

CHANNEL: FOX Sports and F1TV