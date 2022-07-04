Artistic philanthropy Reboot Studios is funding Jewish projects

(JTA) – Reboot Studios is a seed funding initiative for film, television, podcasts, books, and other multimedia projects that present unique perspectives on Jewish life.

ANDRES LAPIN

When “Saturday Night Seder,” a virtual comedy show themed on Pesachwas a hit at the start of the pandemic COVID-19its patrons realized that there was a huge appetite for new kinds of Jewish stories in the world of entertainment.

You may also be interested

Now Jewish Arts Nonprofit Organization reboot dream big. It’s funding dozens of new projects, including a podcast about the mother of “Transparent” creator Abraham, a TV series about Jewish mobsters in Las Vegas, and a short documentary about male circumcision called (yes) “Uncut Gems.”

All are among the initial list of Reboot Studiosa seed funding initiative for films, television, podcasts, books, and other multimedia projects that present unique perspectives on Jewish life.

“We are like Sundance Labs for the Jewish world,” said CEO of reboot, David Katznelsonto Jewish Telegraphic Agency, referring to the independent film festival’s incubation program for new talent. “Our dream is just to be that initial step.”

The projects of reboot they run the gamut of Jewish creators and themes. They include “Boom,” an adaptation of best-selling author Adam Mansbach’s memoir “I Had a Brother Once”; “The Amtlai Tapes,” a podcast from “Transparent” creator Joey Soloway about Abraham’s mother; and a documentary about the intersection between the Jewish and Black communities from “Little White Lie” director Lacey Schwartz Delgado.

Additional projects

“We believe that with the darkness of anti-Semitism and the other aspects of darkness that we are facing right now, we need to tell these new Jewish stories.”.

David Katznelson, CEO of Reboot

There are also scripted series like “Jews Without Money,” an adaptation of Mike Gold’s 1930 novel about Jewish housing on the Lower East Side by Found magazine creator Davy Rothbart; “Tribe,” about the real-life relationship between a historically black university and a Jewish professor it sponsored who was at risk of deportation to Nazi Germany; and “Miss Flamingo,” about the role played by Jewish mobsters in the creation of Las Vegas.

Many other Jewish creators signed on to work with rebootincluding Lisa Kenner Grissom, Benji Kahn, Adam Kantor and Jessie Kahnweiler, the latter of whom is making that new “Gems,” unrelated to the Adam Sandler movie, as a short comedic documentary about male circumcision.

The advisory council of Reboot Studios includes acclaimed songwriter Benj Pasek and Showtime executive Amy Israel, and its initial investors include “Will & Grace” co-creator David Kohan. Additional funds come from funds reboot existing; The nonprofit organization is currently supported by philanthropic groups including the Jim Joseph Foundation, the William Davidson Foundation, and CANVAS, a Jewish arts initiative. The father of JTA70 Faces Media, also receives funding from these organizations.

Reboot Studios will be credited as executive producer of the completed projects.

In addition to financing, Katznelson said reboot it would also provide the projects with fundraising networks and connections to some 1,200 different community organizations, from temples to Jewish community centers and Moishe Houses occupied by young adults, to promote and organize events around the projects.

The initial request for proposals for reboot it included requests for specific topics, including women’s stories and stories about the expanded Jewish diaspora. Katznelson he thinks that helped contribute to the diversity of projects on the studio’s initial slate, which include multiple projects by Jews of color and LGBT+ Jews.

Katznelsonwho has experience as a Grammy-nominated music producer, wants to raise more money to further expand the list of Reboot Studios. He dreams of working with famous Jews like Mel Brooks, JJ Abrams and Damon Lindelof, as well as new voices. The studio does not restrict its pool to Jewish storytellers only, but all of its projects must have Jewish themes.

“We think that with the darkness of anti-Semitism and the other aspects of darkness that we are facing right now, we need to tell these new Jewish stories,” he said. “There is nothing better than amazing stories, good art, to help change opinions, change minds, inspire people.”

From the translation (c)Jewish Link Mexico

Reproduction prohibited

Related