announced the director of photography, is part of a very famous franchise

The pre-production works dedicated to Madame Webthe new Sony spin-off set in the universe of the Spider-Man villains and which should arrive in theaters around the world immediately after the arrival of the film dedicated to Kraven with Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The Dakota Johnson film just found its cinematographer.

After Emma Roberts joins the cast, Madame Web found her cinematographer in Duane Manwiller, who since 2017 served as DoP for The Walking Dead for five seasons of AMC’s zombie drama. The latter joined Madame Web as second unit director of photography, Manwiller himself reported on Instagram.

Currently in pre-production for a theatrical release in July 2023, SJ Clarkson (Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal, Marvel’s The Defenders) will direct the Sony Pictures adaptation set in the shared universe of Venom of 2018 and Morbius of 2022.

Manwiller’s credits as second unit cinematographer include John Wick: Chapter 2, Baby Driver, The Greatest Showman, Ocean’s 8 and Skyscraper with Dwayne Johnson. In addition to the latest 24-episode season of The Walking Dead, Manwiller’s credits as director of photography include Netflix’s post-apocalyptic series Daybreak and crime-thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Filming of Madame Web they will begin on July 11 in Boston, according to reports from The Patriot Ledger of Massachusetts, while production also includes shooting in Mexico and New York.

The spin-off’s almost all-female cast includes Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Gray) as Cassandra Webb or Julia Carpenter, both of which are blind spider-themed clairvoyants linked to the Big Web of Marvel comics. Madame Web Sony will also see Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight), Tahar Rahim (A Prophet) and Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) in non-performing roles. yet revealed.

Kevin Feige will produce Madame Web on behalf of Marvel Studios.