‘American companies want to grab you by their pen…’

L.A. Park He assured that it never took away his dream to be part of the World WrestlingEntertainment (WWE). Unlike many Mexican wrestlers seeking the ‘American dream’ with the United States wrestling company.

“I made a name for myself in Mexico, blessed be God, thanks to the people and the public that have followed me, you know that in the United States they have a very different mentality from that of the Mexicans and all the Americans who want to take you to their companies want to grab you from their asshole”, revealed the Authentic Boney in an interview on the YouTube channel La Arena that leads warrior youth.

“In addition, they think that we are assholes and that they can make you and unmake you, and they have been wrong with me,” he added.

Similarly, the esthete assured that because of his personality he would not allow himself to be manipulated by a company like the WWE and that this same situation has made him leave different companies.

“Many times I have been fired from some companies, because they know that I am not allowed, in the WWE They want to grab you to make their fighters and I am not anyone’s bundle; So the WWE screw your mother, I’m not interested in that company, I’m not going to be a lump for John Cena for Randy OrtonFor those assholes, if they want to come and confront me, here I am, here I will face them in Mexico,” he said. L.A. Park.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: FREESTYLE MASKS: A FIGHT OF FREE WRESTLING AND IMPROVISATION AT ANOTHER LEVEL