Amber Heard could bring Johnny Depp back to trial

The defamation lawsuit between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp came to an end in early June when the Fairfax, Virginia jury found Heard liable for defaming her ex-husband in The Washington Post article published in 2018. From there, the jury indicated that the actress should pay the sum of 10.35 million dollars to the actor.

Still, the dispute is far from over. The Aquaman actress lawyers have formally requested that the verdict is annulledclaiming that the trial was not supported by the evidence.

