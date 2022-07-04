Amber Heard could bring Johnny Depp back to trial

The defamation lawsuit between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp came to an end in early June when the Fairfax, Virginia jury found Heard liable for defaming her ex-husband in The Washington Post article published in 2018. From there, the jury indicated that the actress should pay the sum of 10.35 million dollars to the actor.

Still, the dispute is far from over. The Aquaman actress lawyers have formally requested that the verdict is annulledclaiming that the trial was not supported by the evidence.

The Heard Legacy Team claims that Depp “proceeded solely on a theory of libel by implication, abandoning any claim that Ms. Heard’s statements were in fact false,” the documents filed Friday state.

The actress’s lawyers filed a motion to declare a mistrial.

He also argues that one of the members of the jury would have been chosen illegally, since it would have provided incorrect data during the selection. Apparently the person would have given an incorrect date of birth year, since he would have said 1945 instead of 1970.

“On the list of council votes, the court noted that one individual had a birth date of 1945, a date that clearly does not match his actual age,” the attorneys’ motion reads. This could lead to dispute a new trial in which Heard can receive a favorable result.

For his part, Depp’s lawyer, benchewemailed Courthouse News saying that Heard’s presentation was “what we expected, just longer, more substantive.”

You have to remember that Depp sued his ex alleging that the actress’s statements in 2018, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse, deeply damaged the actor’s image and career. The complaints against him led the 58-year-old interpreter to be left out of two of the most successful franchises of recent times: fantastic animals (Warner Bros.) and Pirates of the Caribbean (Disney).

In last month’s verdict, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, although Virginia law restricted the total to $10.3 million. While Heard received 2 million dollars from the actor.

