Amber Heard calls for a new trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard convicted of defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp calling him violent, she insisted that the verdict is unfair because it is based on episodes that took place long before the Washington Post published the article in which she, without naming him, blamed him for domestic violence.

In a lengthy Virginia court filing, the “Aquaman” actress’s legal team argued that the ruling had a number of problems, including “poor legal reasoning, a poorly researched jury and excessively awarded damages.”

Last month, a seven-person civil jury found largely in Depp’s favor in a split verdict, finding that Heard had defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which he suggested he had abused her, but did not name him.

It must be remembered that after an extensive process, the jury ruled in favor of Jhonny Depp and Amber Heard was sentenced to pay 15 million dollars, an amount that was reduced to just over 10 million and added to compensation for 2 million that she received.

Amber is not resigned to the sentence, a sentiment that she ratified through the judicial presentation made by her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft. In a document that she sent to the Virginia Justice, the lawyer requested that the decision be dismissed. In addition, she considered “excessive” the amount that her defendant must pay, and pointed out that “there is no evidence to support the verdict.”

On behalf of the entire team that assisted the actress, the lawyer maintained that Depp’s claims “are based solely on the theory of defamation by implication, abandoning any claim that Heard’s statements were actually false.”

Bredehoft also argued that Depp’s legal team said it would focus on the period after the op-ed was published, but instead expanded to cover events and statements from 2016.

The motion calls for a new trial, a new verdict or dismissal of Depp’s lawsuit.

Heard assures that there were problems with the credibility of the jury. The filing points to the jury at 15 as evidence, arguing that there appears to be a 25-year discrepancy between his birthday in court records and in publicly available information, raising questions about the thoroughness of the investigative process.

Ben Chew, who heads Depp’s legal team, told Courthouse News that the appeal was “what we expected, just longer, not meatier.”

Source: Chain 3.