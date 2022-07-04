Amber Heard asks to annul the sentence in favor of Johnny Depp for illegitimacy of the jury

MADRID, 4 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

It seems that the legal battle between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp has not come to an end. The actress’s team has submitted an application to set aside the verdict of the defamation trial against her ex-husband, forcing her to pay the actor $10.35 million.

According to Variety, Heard’s legal team states that the verdict not supported by evidence. In addition, the request asks “to investigate the inadequate work of the jury”, since public information indicates that one of the jury members was born in 1970despite the fact that the court marked his birth year as 1945. “This discrepancy raises the question of whether juror number 15 actually received a summons to serve as a jury and whether the court investigated it properly to serve on the jury,” Heard’s attorneys argued.

Heard’s Legal Team also argues that the sentence of payment of 10.35 million dollars against the actress is “inconsistent and irreconcilablewith the jury concluding that both she and Depp had defamed each other. Heard was sentenced to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages, while she should receive two million dollars for compensatory damages.

“mr depp did not present evidence that Mrs. Heard did not really believe that she had been mistreated. Therefore, Mr Depp did not meet the legal requirements of actual malice, and the verdict should be overturned“Heard’s lawyers ask. As Variety points out, Ben Chew, one of Depp’s lawyers, has responded to this request. “It’s what we expected“he told Courthouse News.