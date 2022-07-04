Amber Heard asked to annul the trial that Johnny Depp won for the identity of one of the jurors

Amber Heard announced that she will appeal the sentence of her libel trial against Johnny Depp (Reuters)

The legal team of Amber Heard filed a motion requesting that the verdict of the defamation trial is annulled that her ex-husband Johnny Depp won, including the $10.35 million in damage awarded to the actor by a jury in a court in Fairfax, Virginia.

The reasons for the request are that the ruling is based on poor quality evidence and that the jury had a false memberaccording to documents to which TMZ had access.

Lawyers for the “Aquaman” actress argue that not enough evidence was presented on Depp’s side to convince a jury that the article published by Heard in the press, which triggered this entire legal process, had damaged his career.

The legal team representing Heard maintains that the career of the protagonist of “Piratas del Cariba” was already on the ropes before his opinion article in December 2018. Furthermore, they claim that Depp was unable to prove that she acted with true malice, in that little or no evidence was offered that he had not abused her.

Amber Heard with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn (Reuters)

Likewise, lawyers have warned that one of the jurors may not have been the person summoned to court. Strictly speaking, they point to jury number 15whose year of birth is 1945, and yet in the room he appeared to be a much younger person.

In the 43-page document filed with the Fairfax County Circuit Court on Friday they also call “investigate improper jury service.”

They allege that public information indicates that a juror who served during the trial was born in 1970, even though court officials listed his birth year as 1945.

“This discrepancy raises the question of whether juror 15 actually received a subpoena. to serve as a jury and whether the court investigated it properly to integrate it,” Heard’s attorneys wrote.

“They want the court to investigate the matter further.. If it turns out that this person ended up on the jury by mistake, they have yet another reason to throw everything out and start from scratch.”

Mind you, this is not the appeal of Amber’s case, which she vowed to pursue, even though it would cost her a fortune she apparently doesn’t have. For that fact, this seems to be a roundabout way of achieving the same thing, without throwing any money”, indicated the aforementioned medium.

Depp’s lead attorney, Ben Chew, commented on the motion to overturn the verdict and dismissed it as “what we expected”.

Judge Penney Azcarate speaks with the lawyers of actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard during the defamation trial (Reuters)

The judge of the defamation trial Penney Azcarate has already made the jury’s sentence official, with a written order for Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation.

The sentence is as a result of a column that the actress wrote in 2018 for Washington Postin which she does not name the actor, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

In addition, the judge ordered Depp to pay Heard 2 million dollars over Heard’s counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.

Elaine Bredehoft, the actress’s attorney, stated that his client does not have the money to pay her ex-husband and that she is determined to appeal the ruling.

