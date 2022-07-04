Amber Heard appeals judgment in Johnny Depp trial

A little over a month after Amber Heard lost in the defamation trial that Johnny Depp brought against her, the actress along with her legal team decided to appeal the sentence that forces her to pay 10 million dollars to her ex-husband.

According to a report from the TMZ portal, Heard’s lawyers have already submitted the necessary documentation to the court to reverse the judge’s verdict and instead repeat the trial, alleging that insufficient evidence was presented by Depp , in addition to a false jury.

According to reports, the law firm that represents Heard assures that one of the jurors could not be summoned and they accuse the court of having overlooked it. They specify that it is juror 15 who claims to have been born in 1945 but who appears to have been born in the 1970s, which makes him a ‘false jury’.

As if this were not enough, they also warn that not enough evidence was shown to show that the protagonist of “Aquaman” damaged her ex-partner’s professional career; They even insist that in the letter that was published in 2018, she never mentioned the name of the actor, contrary to the actions of Depp, who did abuse her.

They also highlighted that the amount that was granted to the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” as compensation is excessive, one of the reasons why Amber has not been able to cover the payment.

