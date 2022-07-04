Amber Heard and Johnny Depp can’t agree; actress must pay 10.35 million dollars

It’s official, Amber Heard must pay 10 million 350 thousand dollars for having defamed her exepsoso Johnny Depp, with the accusations of abuse that he published in a 2018 article in the newspaper The Washington Post.

Judge Penney Azcarate made the compensation official, after lawyers for both parties did not reach an agreement to lower the amount. During a hearing held last Friday in the Fairfax County Circuit Court, the judge also made official the payment of two million dollars from the actor to Heard, as a result of your counterclaim.

Originally, the judge ordered that the actress should compensate the 58-year-old actor with 10 million dollars for the reputational damage caused, in addition to another five million dollars as a fine. However, the judge reduced the fine to $350,000.

Amber Heard announced that she will appeal the court decision. However, at the hearing, Azcarate made it clear that she was still the 36-year-old interpreter must pay a bond for the 10.35 million dollars, while the appeal is resolved.

The amounts that both Depp and Heard must pay are subject to 6 percent annual interest, according to the judge’s order.

On June 1, the jury determined that both Depp and Heard had been the targets of smears, thus ending a six-week trial that made world news.

Johnny Depp’s defense had hinted at the beginning of June that he could forgive the amount of 10 million dollars to Heard, because the lawsuit was not about money, but about restoring the actor’s reputation, which was achieved.