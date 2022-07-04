Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: actress asks to annul verdict in trial for defamation | Hollywood | Eint | Famous

Amber Heard Through her lawyers, she filed an application to a Virginia judge to reverse the verdict that was issued in favor of Johnny Depp, which determined that she should pay 10 million in compensatory damages, 5 million in punitive damages, a total amount that in the end was restricted to $10.3 million, under state law.

Amber Heard’s reasons for overturning the verdict

In the 43-page document, filed the previous week, Amber Heard’s lawyers indicated that Johnny Depp’s defense failed to convince with good quality evidence that the article she wrote damaged the career of the interpreter of “Who loves Gilbert Grape? They claimed that her work was faltering long before the column published in 2018.

He also alleged that the Hollywood actor’s legal team could not prove that she acted with malice and insisted that the “Machete kills” actress never mentioned her husband’s name in her letter.

A fake jury in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

At another point, Amber Heard’s defense stated that one of the jurors was not the original one summoned by the court. As she pointed out, juror #15 was recorded as someone born in 1945, aged 77, but the person who showed up would be 52 years old.

These would be, for the actress’s lawyers, sufficient reasons to request that the entire trial be discarded and request another from scratch.

All this would mean, according to TMZ, that Amber Heard would not have to pay for the appeal and in this way she could get a new process without spending a fortune.

While waiting for the judge’s resolution to the request, benchewJohnny’s lawyer, he stated that he found nothing substantive in the request.