“Also in the cast a former swimmer”

It is close to the return to TV of the Big Brother Vip. The seventh edition of the reality show was supposed to start on Monday 19 September but it seems to have been anticipated to 12. News leaked by Dagospia and somehow confirmed by Alfonso Signorini, author and host of the program, who did not hide the probability of returning to the air sooner than expected. In the role of columnist she was reconfirmed Sonia Bruganelli the wife of Paolo Bonolis, flanked this time by Orietta Berti.

The duration of Big Brother Vip 7

On paper they are well planned fifty episodes of GF Vip in prime time, a record in the history of broadcasting. Obviously everything will depend on the ratings and we will evaluate what to do week after week. Meanwhile, Signorini is struggling with the cast: it seems that the journalist is looking for an agreement with Rita Dalla Chiesa. “Negotiations are underway between the parties, still accompanied by the doubts of the host but we are working to close with some contractual concessions”we read about Dagospia that brings up two other eligible candidates: the correspondent of Striscia la Notizia Charlie Gnocchi, brother of the better known Gene, and the former swimmer Leonardo Tumiotto.

The competitors of the GF Vip 7

Also competing to enter the most spied on house in Italy would be: Guendalina Canessa, the ex-boyfriend of Belen Rodriguez Antonino Spinalbese, Manuela Arcuri, Gigliola Cinquetti, Antonio Razzi, Alvaro Vitali, Pamela Prati. And then again: Federico Fashion Style, Antonella Fiordelisi, Asia Gianese, Evelina Sgarbi, Brenda Asnicar, Max Felicitas. The latter was certain until a few weeks ago but problems related to the cachet would arise.