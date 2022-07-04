Al Pacino, Depardieu, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum and their common past as sex workers

Before fame, Al Pacino, Depardieu, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum used their bodies to survive or get money without much effort

For readers who often follow these Hollywood stories, we’ve told you about the various jobs that various celebrities held before success settled in their lives. A large majority worked as waiters. Among those who learned the art of serving on a platter are madonna, Antonio Banderas, Edward Norton, Will Ferrell, Susan Sarandon, Sandra Bullock, Jessica Lange and the signatures follow. james spader he got a contract as a record store salesman, Johnny Deep was a telemarketer and Harry Styles, Before amassing a fortune, he kneaded bread in a bakery. the beautiful Megan fox she won a few dollars disguised as a banana; Nicole Kidmanprior to dazzling viewers from the screen, he accommodated them in the seats; Rachel McAdams dispatched hamburgers; Sean Connery polished coffins and Sylvester Stallone cared for lions in a zoo.

Among so many trades, some celebrities were encouraged to say that in the beginning they used their body in exchange for compensation. Fault? Moral issues? They don’t seem to feel them, and one wonders why they should. They were free and consensual acts carried out by adults.

Al Pacino told the 20-year-old offered his body in exchange for room and board

Al Pacino He is one of the great stars of Hollywood. There is no way not to remember the emblematic roles of hers as the one of Michael Corleone in the trilogy of The Godfather or its unforgettable Tony Montana in Scarface. At 82 years old, his fortune amounts to 185 million dollars, but if we count his properties, vehicles and jewelry, another 50 million must be added. If today reaching the end of the month -and we add year, decade and century- is not a problem for him, it was not always like that.

Before he was famous, Al Pacino had a wide variety of jobs. He was a postman, a shoe salesman, a supermarket greengrocer, a bicycle messenger, a building doorman, and a movie theater usher; all jobs that allowed him to survive while he pursued his acting dreams. As he told in an interview in The New York PostAt the age of 20, he decided to spend some time in Sicily. Without a stable job and without money he decided to offer what at that moment he felt was the best thing he had: his body. “An old lady gave me food and lodging in exchange for sex. In the mornings she would wake me up hating me a little bit,” she revealed. She did not elaborate further. That experience was only an instant and – let’s agree – with everything she lived and filmed, it is not the most interesting thing about his incredible life.

gerard depardieu, the most successful and well-known artist in France, has an intense, passionate and controversial life. With more than 200 films filmed, he demonstrated that he is capable of acting and gracefully moving his humanity of six feet and more than a hundred kilos, in addition to jumping from a medieval character to a current one, from a pathetic one to a hero, almost effortlessly.

Gerard Depardieu began in the world of male prostitution in Chateauroux, his hometown, to later continue offering his body in Paris, as he recounted in his autobiography

Depardieu’s childhood seems like something out of a book of Charles Dickens. The son of indifferent and violent parents, at the age of 10 he spent all day in the street and did not learn to read until adolescence. In need of money, instead of a worker he became a thief. At 16, he went to jail for three weeks for stealing a car. He left determined not to stop stealing but to look for less dangerous opportunities. He contacted an acquaintance and they began to keep other people’s jewelry and shoes. The victims did not denounce them: they took them from the corpses, after desecrating their graves in the cemeteries.

At the age of 20, in the middle of May 68, Gerard arrived in Paris. He wandered through streets flooded with students and intellectuals protesting against the consumer society and the French government. When the students fell asleep in the street, Depardieu took the opportunity to steal their wallets, their watches and, above all, their faith in humanity.

It was also at this time that he discovered that his bearing was very attractive and turned it into money. “I knew from a very young age that homosexuals liked me., counted. “If they asked me for sex, I asked them for money,” she narrated without guilt in Ça s’est fait comme ça (It happened like that), his autobiography, where he also acknowledged that “he manipulated some to rob them.” He even hit his clients to get more loot: “The thief and the thug were very alive in me”. When it seemed that his life was destined for hell, he discovered that he could also work in the cinema, either as a double or as a hero. He got that and much more. Fortunately, the screen gained a talent and the streets lost a danger.

While studying journalism at the University of Missouri, Brad Pitt discovered a way to earn money easily and without much effort. He joined dancing bars, a group of seven boys who performed striptease on demand for birthdays. To avoid problems, they did not act for strangers but only for university classmates. When one of the girls turned 21, her friends called the dancingwho presented their show. The show consisted of a dance choreography with pillowcases, which ended with them naked. More than a sex worker, the Pitt thing was a fun college adventure.

More college fling than sex work, Brad Pitt danced at college girls’ birthday parties

At the time he moved to Los Angeles. He handed out cigarette samples, dressed up as a chicken for a fast food chain, until he took a job as a limousine driver. Among his passengers were a group of strippers he took to bachelorette parties. It was one of them who told him about an acting course. In one of those classes, Pitt met a girl who took him to an audition, which in turn landed him his first acting job.

They reached less than five minutes showing off their torso in Thelma & Louise so that the world would make him the most desired man in contemporary cinema. the scene where Geena Davis watches him dance half-naked with a hair dryer in hand became a pioneer of Female Gaze, sexualize a male body for the female gaze. If this scene qualifies as sex work, we don’t think so. What is his, more than work, seems to be a pure gift of nature.

Those who this year enjoyed The lost Citythat beautiful movie starring Sandra Bullock Y channing tatum, we are amazed by a dance scene between the protagonists. The chemistry between Bullock and Tatum is one of the film’s great finds. At one point they both dance and Tatum surprises by the grace but also with the sensuality with which she moves her body of 1.85 tall and 89 kilos.

Channing Tatum and a picture of his time as a stripper

His current ability as a dancer was not something that came to him as a child. Channing said that he learned to dance for… survival. At 15, he was a tall, rather clumsy and lanky teenager, with whom no girl would agree to dance. It was then that his grandmother taught him to move with a little more grace. The clumsy boy became another who managed to dance with the exact mix of virility and sensuality.

At the age of 19, he decided to take advantage of his talent. She heard on the radio that a local was looking for attractive young men who knew how to dance. She showed up at Joy Club and got hired as a stripper. He perfected the art of dancing and taking off his clothes sensually and without looking ridiculous. “On a good night, I won $150. On a bad night, $70; even 50 sometimes”, he counted in The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. The experience would serve him to star Magic Mikewhere he plays a nightclub dancer.

Currently Tatum is a strong figure on the big screen and is married to the dancer Jenna Dewanwith whom was the little girl’s father Everlynin 2014. But to this gentleman… “who takes away what he danced”?

