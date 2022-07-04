aespa ‘GMA Summer Concert 2022’: date, venue and how to get free tickets for the New York show

While South Korea may have the pandemic under control practically by 2020, the rest of the world is also returning to normal with the resumption of live events. We’ve gotten full-scale matches, award shows, cinemas, concerts, and more. After music festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury, the next event for music lovers will be held in New York’s Central Park. And K-pop fans are even more excited because we have the aespa girls group opening the GMA show “Summer Concert Series 2022”.

The Good Morning America mini music festival has become an annual thing and even the block has failed to stop it as it has gone virtual in the last couple of years. However, it is back with a live audience for the 2022 edition. For the GMA’s “Summer Concert Series 2022”, we’re getting a star-studded line-up that boasts the top-ranked from Demi Lovato to Black Eyed Peas and One Republic. But this year is special for K-pop fans as aespa becomes the first K-pop girl group to participate.

Concert dates

WYD’s “Summer Concert Series 2022” will take place on July 8, 15, August 12, 19, 26, and September 2 from 7:00 am to 9:00 am ET.

Place

The New York show will take place every Friday morning at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park, New York.

How to get free tickets

The GMA’s “Summer Concert Series 2022” is currently free and you can join the live audience by requesting free tickets on the Good Morning America website.

Where to look

For international fans, they can attend concerts from the show Good Morning America which airs on ABC. It will also be streamed live on the ABC app, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Align

July 8 – espa

July 15 – A Republic

August 12 – Megan Thee Stallion

August 19 – Demi Lovato

August 26 – Ozuna

September 2 – Black Eyed Peas

New York fans are on the move as tons of K-pop artists have held world tours and concerts with New York as a regular stop. However, the GMA’s “Summer Concert Series 2022” invited a group of K-pop girls with aespa for the first time to open the show and perform live. They are also the second ever K-pop group to participate with BTS becoming the first to perform in the online edition in 2021.

Monster rookies aespa will perform their hit songs “Next Level” and “Savage” along with their first English song “Life’s Too Short” which premiered at Coachella. They will also make the debut of their next main single “Girls” on the show. The single and the album also titled ‘Girls’ will be released on the same day, ie July 8th. Previously, on June 26, aespa headed to Los Angeles for their first US showcase ‘aespa Showcase SYNK in LA’. After the GMA period, the girls will travel to Japan for their first Japanese show in Yokohama for two days on August 6 and 7.

