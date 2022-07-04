According to a survey, the positive image of Johnny Depp fell after the trial against Amber Heard

According to a survey of Morning Consult published on Wednesday, the popularity of Johnny Depp declined during his much-publicized libel trial against Amber Hearddespite the strong support the actor received on social media and suggested otherwise.

Between April 8 and 10, before the trial began, and June 4 and 5, days after the verdict was decided, the number of American adults who viewed Depp with a “somewhat or very favorable” view fell to 56%, from 68%.

The opinion of baby boomers worsened the most of all age groups, as the number of respondents who viewed it unfavorably rose from 37% to 59%. On the other hand, the percentage of millennialswho were the ones who had the best conception of the actor, with a 78% positive look in April, it dropped to 72% in June.

Generation Z’s opinion of Depp was the most sustained throughout the process: Those who viewed Depp favorably dropped just 2%, to 70%, from April to June.

the big number

20.4 billion. That’s how many views the hashtag has #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on TikTok; while #JusticeForAmberHeard only has 88.6 million. Depp joined TikTok this week and quickly amassed 11.4 million followers.

key background

Last week a jury decided that Heard defamed Depp in a 2018 op-ed he wrote for the Washington Post. Although she did not name her ex-husband in the note, she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard also won part of her countersuit against Depp, over comments her lawyer made calling her abuse claims a hoax. Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages, and Heard $2 million.

After the trial was over, Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said he believed social media had affected the decision, saying of the jury, “It’s impossible that they weren’t influenced by it.” Depp’s lawyers disputed Bredehoft’s claims on Wednesday, saying the facts spoke for themselves. They also denied claims that there was a coordinated campaign to support Depp, calling them “totally baseless”.

