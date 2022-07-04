AC MIlan and Puma present Home Kit 2022/23

AC Milan, Italian Champion 2022, together with Puma presents the new Home Kit 2022/23. This is inspired by the Milanese heritage, the new generations of Rossoneri and “That Milan Touch”, the concept behind the new campaign dedicated to the Club’s first shirt.

Puma has decided to introduce the values ​​of AC Milan to the new generations of fans. All this letting the strips do the talking. The result is a Home shirt projected into the future, but at the same time timeless, like the Club it represents.

The shirt features a black base that frames the iconic red and black stripes, in a progressive interpretation of the identity of AC Milan. The shirt features the Italian tricolor on the edge of the sleeves and the words “Semper Milan” on the back.

Furthermore, the campaign was created by working exclusively with Milanese artists, talents and creatives. Among these there is also Rkomiwho posed wearing the new shirt together with the Rossoneri players.

“The new AC Milan home shirt is a combination of fashion, design, street culture and heritage. The homage shirt is what makes Milan uniqueor”. To say it is Marco MullerSenior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel at Puma.

«To give life to this shirt we wanted to create a campaign that has its roots in the Milanese culture. We have worked exclusively with Milanese artists, talents and creatives who support the Club and understand what makes it special to represent “That Milan Touch”“.

The AC Milan Home 2022/23 Kit is available from today, Monday 4th Julyin Puma stores, online on the brand’s website, at the AC Milan Stadium Store, online at store.acmilan.com and at selected retailers around the world.



