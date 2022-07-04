A youtuber teaches a Thor transformation plan

After doing back-to-back training sessions inspired by Chris Hemsworth’s content and looking at his diet for Thor: Love and Thunder, the youtuber and bodybuilder Hudson White has just shown an arms and shoulders routine inspired by the Marvel superhero –that he has put on 10 more kilos to be more corpulent–, which can be done at home as long as you have access to dumbbells and a barbell.

White begins training with a 10-minute upper body warm-up, and then kick off with 3 sets of 15 dumbbell lateral raises. “It helps if you have a slight bend in your elbows to contract the muscles and stabilize the joint,” he says. “If you want to engage your traps more, raise the dumbbells a little bit off parallel to the ground.”

The second exercise is the overhead bar press, performed in 4 sets of 15, 12, 10, and 8 reps respectively. White says this is “arguably the best shoulder exercise,” as it hits all parts of the delts, adding, “Start off good, start off light…get the motion before you start throwing that heavy weight.”

They are then made 3 sets of 12 dumbbell upright rows, and then White moves on to the arms with 3 sets of 10 dumbbell French presses, layered with 3 sets of 10 incline dumbbell curls. Next, do another superset of alternating crossover bench presses and hammer curls, each done in 3 sets of 10. The last superset includes reverse barbell curls with an overhand grip to work your forearms, and curls with your forearms. fingers (3 sets of 10 on each).

White’s latest exercise focuses on the core: Using a barbell as a makeshift ab wheel, he performs 3 sets of 10 abdominal exercises. “In my opinion, this is one of the hardest exercises in the entire workout,” he says.

Philip Ellis

Philip Ellis is a freelance writer and journalist from the United Kingdom covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ+ issues.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io