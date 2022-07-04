a suspicion arises

Cr7 did not show up, alerting the club, for family reasons but it is a more than noisy absence. A week after the tour in Asia, the wishes of the Portuguese are still unknown.

Cristiano Ronaldo is increasingly distant from Manchester United, every day a little more, almost inexorably. To say this, this time, it is not the usual rumors of the transfer market but the facts, because the annoyance that the Portuguese complains and that brings him closer to his second – and at this definitive point – goodbye to the red devils is showing itself in the behavior of a Cr7 that he would have decided to delay his return to England, with the team having already started training in Carrington for the summer preparation and on the eve of the upcoming tour in Australia and Thailand.

An element by no means secondary that feeds rumors, suspicions and inferences on the real relationship between the player and the club, never fully blossomed during the season and wrecked with the passing of the months, the lack of qualification in the Champions League, the changes of coaches and the current almost total stalemate on the transfer market front. All aspects that prompted Cr7 and its entourage led by Jorge Mendes to look around and evaluate what the panorama can offer as an alternative to Manchester between now and the end of the session.

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be present with the rest of the team that gathers under the orders of ten Hag, which will have the delicate task of re-establishing hierarchies and priorities. Officially his absence comes in agreement with the English club that would have granted him a delay in front of his request to be able to join later for personal reasons. Formally, a situation that happens more often than you think and that in most cases does not hide anything. But rewinding the tape of Cr7-United reports and the news of the last few days, everything seems to be linked to a common thread, which takes Ronaldo away from Manchester.

The clamor of his absence is even more evident because it comes after the latest rumors of recent days that revealed the choice to look around in case of important offers. No request for transfer to United but the confirmation of evaluating his sporting destiny 12 months after the conclusion of the contract: Jorge Mendes he thus vetoed the club, putting it back to the wall especially in front of a non-existent market. Ronaldo remains if he has clear and certified guarantees, a competitive team and objectives of primary importance, otherwise he will listen to other squares.

The decision not to show up does not seem like a bolt from the blue on the part of Ronaldo, and even if serenity and optimism seem to filter from the Manchester headquarters. Behind there is a fire that has been brewing for some time: on the one hand the increasingly growing choice by the player to be working on a possible goodbye for some time, on the other that of the company that is becoming aware of it. Since last January, when the then coach United, Ralf Rangnick he sensed Cr7’s malaise and warned the club to anticipate its moves, trying to place it on the market, the feeling gradually waned. Now the facts and an attitude of obvious annoyance remain. All just when Manchester has planned the preparation in every detail: from today’s meeting to the next stages which include a tour between Thailand and Australia in which the figure of Cr7 is – obviously – at the center.

The team will leave on Friday, dead line to remove the definitive veil of a situation in which it seems evident that Manchester United is finding themselves at the mercy of the will of Cr7, a bit like exactly what happened last June at Juventus, with the epilogue. that everyone knows well. The suspicion is that he is pondering the eventual departure and history appears to repeat itself: after the many words, the facts are emerging with the transfer market that observes and awaits. Cristiano Ronaldo could become the highlight of this summer 2022.