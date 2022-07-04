a new love after Piqué, the battle for the children and the prison

All the latest gossip and rumors about the Colombian pop star’s private life, who is not going through an easy time

Shakira he is at the center of world media attention and not for his music. Ever since the Colombian pop star announced the breakup from the Barcelona player Gerard Piqué there is not a day that newspapers and websites do not report gossip and rumors about him. The singer is very popular in Spain, where she has lived for love for the past twelve years, but also in the rest of the world, where she is one of the best known and most loved Latin performers.

2022 certainly remains a forgettable year for Shakira. In addition to separation from Piqué – occurred for alleged betrayal by the player – the 45-year-old also has to deal with an accident in which her father was the victim and a bitter dispute with the Spanish tax authorities, which has been going on for some time now.

Does Shakira have a new boyfriend?

In these decidedly turbulent days Shakira has decided to take a vacation with her family children of 9 and 6 years, Milan and Sasha. A way to switch off and stay away from everything and everyone. The artist was spotted while she was surfing in the company of a handsome boy unknown to the general public. No.

In the images published in Spain, the two look at each other as accomplices and smile on more than one occasion. For Shakira it is already time to a new love after the end of the long story with Gerard Piqué? The person directly concerned has neither commented nor denied. Press silence also on the part of the sportsman, who until now has not uttered a word on the story.

Shakira and Piqué in court

Shakira and Piqué they never got married – it seems that the musician did not want to – but after the breakup they are forced to find an agreement for the management of the children. An agreement that seems difficult to achieve. Shakira is determined to return to live in Miami and take the children with you. The former partner is against: he does not want to stay too far from his heirs and does not want Milan and Sasha to completely cut ties with Catalonia, where they were born and raised, and with the paternal grandparents they are very fond of.

Shakira faces jail

Ready to permanently leave Barcelona Shakira wants to close the dispute with the Spanish tax authorities. The South American is accused of failing to pay taxes in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Shakira, on Piqué’s advice, has always taken a hard line, reiterating that she is a nomad because of her work and not a resident in the classic sense of term.

Now that he has distanced himself from Gerard Shakira he asked his lawyers to reach out a pact with the state Spanish to permanently close the practice and thus avoid prison. The former wag is ready to pay a hefty fine to leave this feud behind.

Shakira’s new record

Fortunately, there is music: in the last month, perhaps also thanks to the gossip about her, Shakira has reached a new record: she is the Latin singer with the higher number of monthly listeners, 50 million!