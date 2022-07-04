a millionaire investment that can transform Trujillo

Can a jewel become a treasure that crosses borders? A treasure that transforms a town and heals a planet? is the Diamond Foundry promise for Trujilloin Caceres.

Build a factory capable of create synthetic diamonds sustainably. They will be diamonds for mainly industrial use that will have applications such as semiconductors in electric vehicle technology and 5G and also diamonds for fine jewelry. A great project with an investment of more than 650 million euros and that will create 300 direct jobs and a total of more than 1,000 jobs.

It all started three years ago, they remember from the Trujillo city hall, although it jumped to national headlines because of the project’s most media figure: actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The involvement and DiCaprio’s interest in contributing to more sustainable production models, to the care of the oceans and, as is the case, to the fight against mining exploitation, is already well known in Hollywood. But in Trujillo, the announcement caused a small revolution. This Cáceres municipality of just over 9,000 inhabitants wondered if one day they would see DiCaprio inaugurating the plant, walking through its streets or eating on a terrace in the Plaza Mayor. And the truth is that it is not ruled out.

However, there is another great figure much less media but more transcendent and closer to make the project a reality. This is the Spaniard Rafael Benjumea, president of the photovoltaic employers association (UNEF) and of the Powen company. Sources close to the council confess that the conversations between the current mayor, José Antonio Redondo, and Benjumea have been key. And Benjumea has made Extremadura be imposed on candidates as strong as Saudi Arabia or China.

Rafael Benjumea, the less mediatic face, key in the project

Everything fits perfectly. Trujillo has been betting on photovoltaic energy for years, taking advantage of the sun that bathes its land. And that sun is one of the essential elements to be able to manufacture diamonds synthetically.

Diamond Foundry’s plan is inextricably linked to the construction of a self-sufficient photovoltaic plant. “It will be one of the first industrial projects in the world totally powered by solar electricity,” defends the Californian company. For this they need a solar installation of 120 megawatts and additional batteries for 180 Mwh. And that is where the role of Powen is essential as an energy partner of the company owned by DiCaprio.

However, all the main actors of the project are cautious. Both Benjumea and Redondo speak of slow progress, step by step, but on firm ground. And from the Junta de Extremadura they trust in the commitment reached with Diamond Foundry. Subsidy, financing and permits. That is the axis on which the project now moves. “This is a puzzle and until the last piece is there we cannot claim victory,” says Benjumea. Diamond Foundry will occupy more than 30,000 square meters in the Arroyo Caballo industrial estate. A plant that will be built in phases and that is expected to start rolling in 2023.

Greenhouse gases turned into diamonds

Diamonds without a carbon footprint. That is the headline launched by the American company. But, How is it possible to emulate what nature takes thousands of years to create?. The answer lies in plasma reactor technology. Some 300 will be implanted in the Trujillo plant with the aim of reaching up to one million carats manufactured.

“Our plasma reactors crystallize the greenhouse gas, predominantly methane, into diamond and, as the fastest growing producer, we do it at MegaCarat and quickly on an ever-increasing scale”, explains Diamond Foundry. It is impossible to tell with the naked eye if the diamond is synthetic or natural. “They are real diamonds. They have the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics,” says Matthew Hall, Director of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).





One ton of methane (CH4) emitted into the atmosphere generates about 84 times more global warming than one ton of CO2 over a 20-year period. Methane is 16% of global carbon emissions by weight, but with this impact factor of 84x, it is the predominant component of the global carbon footprint. Hence the importance of betting on this type of industry.

Leonardo DiCaprio and the bloodless diamonds

“I am proud to invest in the Diamond Foundry and grow diamonds sustainably in America without the human and environmental cost of mining.” Own Leonardo DiCaprio has been publicly proud of his support to this industry.

For the actor, one of the most committed figures in Hollywood in the fight against climate change, his participation in the 2006 film ‘Blood Diamond’ made him discover the harsh reality behind these jewels.

‘Blood Diamond’ makes a contextual story that travels through the Sierra Leone civil war and the methods and ways in which the large diamond exploiting conglomerates acquire them on the illegal market, how the market itself and its prices are manipulated, and the structured smuggling networks, diamond and arms trade in this African region.





Thus, producing affordable diamonds, without a carbon footprint, without financing conflicts, without moving land, affecting wildlife, or polluting groundwater, became a new goal for DiCaprio.

And putting the magnifying glass on Spain, Trujillo can define the reindustrialization of our country. It represents, according to Benjumea, an “opportunity” to attract “leading industry with high electricity consumption”. A commitment to green energy with very competitive costs that can be a call to other large projects.