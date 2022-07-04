a member of the jury would be illegitimate

New twist in the trial case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. A few days ago, weeks after the jury’s decision in the defamation trial between Heard and Depp was known, their lawyers were unable to reach a last-minute agreement that could lower the amount that the actress will have to pay the actor for damaging his reputation describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse in an op-ed she wrote that did not specifically mention the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

The jury determined at the beginning of June that the actress should pay Depp 10 million in damages and another 5 million in finesalthough the Fairfax County Judge (Virginia, USA), Penney Azcarate, lowered this last amount to $350,000.

The sentence also orders Johnny Depp to pay Heard $2 million to compensate damages, since the jury considered that the actor defamed Heard on one occasion.





Finally, since the plaintiffs’ lawyers have not reached an agreement, the appeal process is expected to be long and costly. The last thing that is known is that Heard’s lawyers have formally asked that the verdict be overturned or even re-trialsince, they understand, the vote of one of the members of the jury should not be taken into account.

According to Radar Online, Heard’s lawyers believe that one of the jurors should have been vetoed as illegitimate. The court has been called to investigate a person known as ‘Juror Number 15’considering that there were discrepancies between the age of birth and their official identification.





“On the council’s voting list, the court realized that an individual had a birth date of 1945, a date that clearly does not match his actual age“Says the motion. And it is that, according to several media reports, the juror was really born in 1970, so this error could help the actress to be granted a new trial.