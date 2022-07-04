A job offer from Sony suggests that PS3 games will be playable on PS5 by emulation

Image : Sony

A new job offer discovered by ResetEra Y reported by PlayStation Lifestyle It strongly suggests that Sony is trying to hire an engineer to emulate PS3 games on PS5. There are also rumors that old PS3 peripherals will work on the new console, which would be a huge relief.

If you’ve been keeping up with the PlayStation Plus re-release for PS4 and PS5, you may have noticed that when browsing the 400+ games in its extensive archives, everything on PS3 must be played via streaming. And streaming sucks.

Until now, the PS5 has been unable to do PS3 emulation, and it’s a huge bummer to miss out on that entire generation of games on modern consoles. The new PS+ offers the option to download games from PS1, PSP, PS2, PS4 and of course PS5. But as far as the PS3 is concerned, there’s only the streaming option and, at least in my experience, it’s a mess of pixels and glitches.

But now there is hope with a new job offer for a software development engineer, posted on LinkedIn by PlayStation Studios:

Our Software Development Engineer position is to work on the PlayStation Studios Tools and Technology team and add support to the recently re-released “Classics” for PS4 and PS5. Classic games run through emulation of legacy PlayStation platforms. As a Classics engineer, you’ll work closely with a group of other engineers, producers, and QA teams to fix bugs, add new features, and develop new emulators.

It’s that “developing new emulators” that gets me excited, because unless they go rogue and intend to allow GBA ROMs to run on the console, the PS3 is the only emulator that really needs to be developed.

At the same time, gamerant has discovered a new patent from Sony that demonstrates the desire for a host of PS3 peripherals to work on the PS5, including the EyeToy, PS Mouse, and PS Move.

I tried to play a little lego pirates of the caribbean with my son the other day, streaming through the newly relaunched PS+, and the game crashed on shape of huge pixels over and over again. I checked the internet connection on the PS5, which indicated 875mb/s, which I would say it should be Enough to stream a game from eleven years ago. And yet, we were plagued by frame drops, lag, and a message popping up all the time to say my 1Gbps internet connection isn’t good enough for streaming. Which is embarrassing.

So go ahead with the emulation! Of course, there are already working PS3 emulators available for PC, and knowing the power of the PS5, it shouldn’t be too difficult to replicate them on console. However, getting it to work on PS4 could be a more complicated job. Still, it’s good to at least hold on to these little glimmers of hope.

Also, I find it incredibly amusing that these companies, often the scourge of emulation communities, are now turning to the same technology to bolster their business models.