62 hours to reach Palma

Four days to get from Paris to Palma. It is the journey they have lived two Majorcan families, affected by the EasyJet strike this past weekend in Son Sant Joan. “We came out of a nightmare and they put us in another,” he summarizes Maria Ferragut, one of those affected. The long-awaited trip to Disneyland was cut short by four days of wandering through the airport, with unanswered questions and sleeping “like bums.” Faced with a summer that is shaping up to be full of stoppages in the airline sector, perhaps the vacations of more than one end up looking like, as in your case, Tom Hanks in The terminal. “What I hope is that they improve passenger assistance, because we feel abandoned,” Ferragut demands. Since EasyJet they assure that the cancellations of this weekend they were not due to the strike in Palmabut to “other external reasons” that they are analyzing.

After having to cancel the trip due to the pandemic, and with the “old” -if you can call it that- “normality” back, these eight Majorcans decided to resume the plan that, like so many scheduled for 2020, was cut short. However, this time they would have to deal with this summer’s air virus: cancellations and delays.

Last Saturday, June 25, the departure already left a bad omen of what the return would be later. The flight from Son Sant Joan (Palma) to Charles de Gaulle (Paris) took off with five hours late. “It didn’t bother us, because we lost almost the first day of vacation, but we focused on the positive,” says Maria Ferragut. At Disneyland the days passed in a flash, until the Wednesday 29a message ended the relaxed atmosphere they had enjoyed: “Your flight today at 9:20 p.m. to Palma has been cancelled”. With no more explanation than that, they hastily ended their stay in the park, on their way to the airport to get answers and a means of getting home.

The contrast between Disneyland and Charles de Gaulle airport was immense. “The company counters were full of people, a tremendous racket…it was chaos,” says Maria. After hours without information, EasyJet relocated them on a flight for july 1. The eight they would have to spend two more nights in Paris until you return home. The first one they slept in an airport hotel, with a voucher to have dinner and breakfast there. “In the hotel they gave us the leftovers of the clients to eat”, criticizes Maria. The second day at the airport she began to make a dent in the mood, especially of the four children. Having already visited all the stores and toured the facilities from start to finish, there was little to do and tiredness and nervousness pressed on. They had nowhere to sleep that night. In customer service, what they were most often told was “I don’t know” or “We don’t have information”. “We couldn’t afford to pay 800 euros to sleep the eight of us in a hotel. We were looking for help and nobody told us anything. We had to beg every day for a room for the night.”

On Friday, July 1, after wandering for three days trying to get home, it seemed that the nightmare was coming to an end. In the tunnel that connects with the plane, suitcase in hand and with a smile from ear to ear, they were made to go back and return to the terminal. The flight had been cancelled. Caught up in some kind of groundhog dayThey called the customer service phone, but it had already closed. “We had to sleep on the floor. It was very cold and with four small children, one of them with a disability… it was horrible”, laments Maria. A couple of Mallorcans who were also affected by this cancellation, fed up with the situation, paid for a flight to Barcelona out of their pocket. “We thought of going to Orly (another airport in Paris), but they told us that the situation was the same and the flights were for 1,600 euros.”

Sleeping on the ground after canceling their flight again.



Finally, at 11 am on Saturday, July 2, they finally arrived home. The trip to Disney ended in boredom and rage. Three of the adults have missed a day of work, a day that has been deducted from their salary. And the children, “what they have been left with is the memory of the last few days,” she lamented. Ferragut assures that he understands and supports the airline workers’ right to strike, but he disapproves of the company’s lack of assistance. What Maria hopes for, making her unfortunate adventure public, is that “passenger assistance is improved so that more people who go on vacation this summer do not experience it.”