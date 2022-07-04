62 hours to reach Palma
Four days to get from Paris to Palma. It is the journey they have lived two Majorcan families, affected by the EasyJet strike this past weekend in Son Sant Joan. “We came out of a nightmare and they put us in another,” he summarizes Maria Ferragut, one of those affected. The long-awaited trip to Disneyland was cut short by four days of wandering through the airport, with unanswered questions and sleeping “like bums.” Faced with a summer that is shaping up to be full of stoppages in the airline sector, perhaps the vacations of more than one end up looking like, as in your case, Tom Hanks in The terminal. “What I hope is that they improve passenger assistance, because we feel abandoned,” Ferragut demands. Since EasyJet they assure that the cancellations of this weekend they were not due to the strike in Palmabut to “other external reasons” that they are analyzing.