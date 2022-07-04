United States.- On July 3, 1962 he was born in Syracuse, New York, United States, Tom Cruisewho became one of the most important, outstanding, award-winning and recognized actors in the world of entertainment around the world.

the Hollywood star he just turned 60 years old, the perfect time to review his successful career and see some of the movie gems he has, this selection being the five little known of his careerbut, without a doubt, unmissable.

5 Little-Known Tom Cruise Movies That You Can’t Miss

The Mummy (2017)

Synopsis: “Spy Ethan Hunt receives a secret message in Belfast: the self-styled “Apostles”, followers of the anarchist Solomon Lane, captured by Hunt two years ago, are trying to get hold of three plutonium cores to create powerful, easy-to-transport nuclear weapons” .

Rock of Ages (2012)

Synopsis: “Songs by Def Leppard, Journey, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi and many others make up a ‘rock ‘n’ roll’ romance between a small town girl and a city boy who meet on the Sunset Strip while chasing their dreams with the eyes set on Hollywood. Although in his adventure not everything will be easy. “

Go Lose It and Get Lost (1983)

Synopsis: “A teenager and his group of friends drive to Tijuana during the 1960s, only to find a heartbroken woman looking for a quick divorce.”

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Synopsis: “Inspired by their idealistic professor, Dr. Mallery, to do something meaningful with their lives, Arian and Ernest join the Army and are sent to Afghanistan. Their experiences tie together two separate but related stories. In California, Mallery attempts to influence into a rebellious student, while in Washington DC, a presidential candidate prepares to give a journalist the scoop of her life”.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Synopsis: “Commander Susan Turner is accused of treason and Reacher discovers that she is the target of a vast government conspiracy. With the help of Turner and a mysterious new ally, Reacher risks everything to take down a powerful organization that will not stop.” above anything else to protect their secrets.

We recommend you read: