WWE Money in the Bank 2022 match order revealed

WWE celebrates its already traditional event today, July 2 Money in the Bank, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The company has presented a total of 6 fights, four of them headlines. To highlight the two ladder matches to determine the new owners of the briefcase that will allow them to have a starting opportunity whenever and wherever they want.

Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the order of the fights of the card (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s event, which you can see below.



Billboard WWE Money in The Bank 2022



Ladder match for women’s Money in the Bank

Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Rachel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. becky lynch



WWE United States Championship

Theory (c) vs. bobby lashley



RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella



WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalie



Ladder match for the men’s Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. omos vs. Sami Zayn, Riddle vs. mad cap moss



Schedules WWE Money in The Bank 2022 *

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early on July 3): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of July 3): Spain

* The Money in The Bank Kickoff Show will be one hour long and can be viewed for free through WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.



How to watch WWE Money in The Bank 2022

WWE Money in The Bank can be seen online through the Peacock (United States) and WWE Network platforms.

