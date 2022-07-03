WWE Money in the Bank 2022 match order revealed
WWE celebrates its already traditional event today, July 2 Money in the Bank, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The company has presented a total of 6 fights, four of them headlines. To highlight the two ladder matches to determine the new owners of the briefcase that will allow them to have a starting opportunity whenever and wherever they want.
Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the order of the fights of the card (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s event, which you can see below.
Billboard WWE Money in The Bank 2022
Ladder match for women’s Money in the Bank
Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Rachel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. becky lynch
WWE United States Championship
Theory (c) vs. bobby lashley
RAW Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella
WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)
SmackDown Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalie
Ladder match for the men’s Money in the Bank
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. omos vs. Sami Zayn, Riddle vs. mad cap moss
Schedules WWE Money in The Bank 2022 *
- 18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)
- 19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)
- 8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)
- 21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)
- 01:00 (early on July 3): Canary Islands (Spain)
- 02:00 (early morning of July 3): Spain
* The Money in The Bank Kickoff Show will be one hour long and can be viewed for free through WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
How to watch WWE Money in The Bank 2022
WWE Money in The Bank can be seen online through the Peacock (United States) and WWE Network platforms.
