Woman presumes to have met Leonardo Messi and not Lionel Messi

When we meet someone famous, sometimes the nerves and the excitement of meeting them make us have reactions or attitudes that can make others laugh. Like getting nervous, crying, laughing, falling down and saying nonsense. As was the case with the woman who viralized for changing the name of Lionel Messi, in the middle of a VIP party in Ibiza.

It may interest you: Armed men beat and assault granny in SLP

In the video recorded by the same clueless fan, was happy to be at a party, because he had recognized the star of the soccer who was a few meters from her living with friends and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. the user explained having gone to see the French DJ David Guetta and his surprise was meeting Leo Messi. “Leonardo Messi, I love you” exclaimed the woman while zooming right into the player’s face.

To conclude the video, the fan assured that would approach to ask for a photo in that moment. In comments, netizens mocked the peculiar how he changed the name of the captain of the national team Argentina and they stressed that he did come to ask for the photo by the name of “Leonard“I had to be sure that No they would accept your petition.

You can review: Do you think science improves your life?

For your good luck the tiktoker claimed to have obtained the photograph without any drawback. Some users are amazed at how lucky the woman was to approach this celebrity, despite not knowing his name well, others joked about the possibility that the girl confused Leonardo DiCaprio with Lionel Messi.

The best of Publimetro TV: Goodbye, Wilson!: Heavy rains drag an ambulance in Tlalpan