Why is it necessary to put a bell on your cat? – Teach me about Science

People who share their lives with a michi must understand the great responsibility they have in their hands and they need to really commit to the care that having an animal like this in their homes requires.

In this sense, it is essential that every cat caretaker provides the cat with a bell or, in the best of cases, that they not be left free without supervision. Why is this necessary?

It is quite simple to understand, domestic cats represent a great ecological danger as they have an enormous impact on the endemic wildlife of all the places they inhabit, being predation by these animals the main direct threat to birds, as well as to mammals and small reptiles, such as lizards, and even for certain classes of amphibians.

A bell works as a warning signal that could prevent damage to these animals in a very important way, and the problem is really seriouswe tell you in more detail below.

Domestic cats are one of the worst invasive species in the world, they were introduced by humans and, despite being domesticated, being part of the great group of felines, they maintain their hunting instinct; It is not your fault, we are responsible.

Free-roaming house cats are estimated to kill between 100 and 350 million birds per year in Canada (See: Birds Killed by House Cats in Canada); in the United States approximately 2,400 million birds each year (Consult: CATS INDOORS). There are no specific records for other parts of America, but with these two data you can see the great threat that these organisms represent for birds and global biodiversity.

In this way, cats are described as having contributed to the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals and reptiles in the wild and continue to negatively affect a wide variety of other species, including those in danger of extinction, such as the Piping Plover.

And these are only the estimates that are available to us, it is even believed that the real damage could be higher. shockingNo?

As you can see, the threat posed by domestic cats outdoors is really critical, in fact, the owners of these animals should not really leave their cats free without supervision, however, the vast majority do so, that is why the colossal impact on birds and other organisms.

This is why it is highly recommended:

Don’t let your cat run free unattended. These animals can adapt very well to indoor life, this works much better if this is done since they are small, but even in adults they can gradually get used to only going out under the control of the keeper.

These animals can adapt very well to indoor life, this works much better if this is done since they are small, but even in adults they can gradually get used to only going out under the control of the keeper. Provide your cat with a bell. Again, these animals should not be let loose unsupervised, but if this is not possible, provide these animals with a rattle, this could greatly prevent the huge impact they have on biodiversity.

If you’re worried about the claim that rattles damage your cat’s hearing, know that this is a myth. The rattlesnake emits a sound of 50-60 dB, and it has been shown that only sounds above 80 dB cause damage.

On the other hand, if you are thinking about the stress that the sound of the bell can generate in your cat, again, it is best to adapt from when they are small, but even in adults, the vast majority tend to ignore the sound and live very well with it. the.

However, if you notice any stress when presenting the bell necklace to your michi, you can choose not to use it, but do not allow it to be outside without your supervision.w

Don’t forget, be a responsible caregiver and friend.