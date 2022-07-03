Where to see ‘Sudden Death’ tonight, Jean-Claude Van Damme’s ‘Lethal Weapon’ on ice

Many will even deny that they do, but there is something I don’t know what about watching a movie on television at the end of the day that cannot be explained. It doesn’t matter if one has been seen a thousand times, it makes you stay rooted to the sofa and swallow movies, commercials and whatever comes your way. Perhaps the reason is nostalgic for the title that will be broadcast, or perhaps laziness for not getting up to locate the remote leaves us looking at the screen; whatever it is, hundreds of people go through the same situation every night. Luckily for everyone, there is always something to watch to pass the time, either on digital platforms or on regular television.

Tonight, Neox rescues one of those movies that prevent us from taking a breath and getting up from the sofa, and from 10:00 p.m. it broadcasts an action classic from the 90s: Sudden death (1995), starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.



Directed by Peter Hyams, the film tells how a group of passportless terrorists led by former CIA agent Joshua Foss (Powers Boothe) take hostage the 17,000 occupants of the stadium where the decisive game for the Stanley Cup hockey game is played. ice, which is disputed by the Pittsburgh Penguins, among which are the illustrious occupants of their box of honor, such as the Vice President of the United States. The criminals threaten to blow up the stadium at the conclusion of the match if large sums of money are not transferred to their bank accounts. At that moment, Darren McCord (Van Damme), a retired firefighter who is in the stadium watching the game with his two children, accidentally discovers the plot and does not hesitate to confront them.



The story of the tape was written by Karen Elise Baldwin, wife of then-Pittsburgh Penguins owner Howard Baldwin. The film was shot during the 1994–95 NHL season, and also marked the first appearance of Iceburgh, the Penguins’ mascot.

A film for which Jean-Claude Van Damme was not the first choice, as the producers wanted to cast other stars of the time such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis for the role of Darren McCord. However, all three refused to play the character, so it fell to the Belgian actor.



A film that seems to have pleased its international fans much more, who managed to multiply revenues and double their revenues, despite being in direct competition with another powerful action hit, Heat, by Michael Mann. However, this was not enough to carry out its sequel, which was already in the pre-production process and scheduled for 1997, which was finally rejected by the producers.